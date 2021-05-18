BJP Sees Bengaluru Bed Scam In Congress 'toolkit'; Alleges It Directs To Block COVID Beds

With the BJP releasing a purported Congress 'toolkit' allegedly used by the party to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP's National General Secretary CT Ravi has highlighted excerpts of the 'toolkit' that connect to the Bengaluru bed scam. Linking the dots, CT Ravi has pointed out the specific directions issued in the 'toolkit' to the Youth Congress to 'block' facilities in 'friendly hospitals'. The BJP leader has appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to order a probe into the 'bed blocking scam,' alleging that it led to the deaths of many people.

In the purported toolkit that has now come to light, Congress is said to have issued directions to contact people seeking help on social media and ensure that the IYC handle is tagged to claim the credit. The kit seeks to collaborate with 'friendly journalists' on social media to 'amplify messages' which show that the IYC had provided relief to people seeking help.

Significantly, one of the directions reads, "Liaise with local ground level political leaders in cities to keep some beds and other facilities blocked in friendly hospitals, to be released only on our request." Moreover, it directs leaders and workers of Congress to only respond to those messages that have tagged the IYC social media handle.

I appeal to CM @BSYBJP to order an inquiry into alleged role played by @IYC in hospital bed blocking scam.



It appears that CONgress youth wing blocked beds in hospitals only to be released when it specifically asked.



Many people were killed by this act.#CongressToolkitExposed

Soniaji,



Why did you block hospital beds and kill innocent Indians?#JawabDoSoniaJi #CongressToolkitExposed

Bengaluru bed scam, HC orders probe

The toolkit directions come amidst the Bengaluru bed scam which has also reached the Karnataka High Court. The scam came into focus after South Bengaluru MP and BJP youth leader Tejasvi Surya alleged irregularities in the allotment of beds to COVID patients in the city and accused the BBMP war room officials of running a racket to falsely book beds for money. According to Tejasvi Surya, BBMP war room officials had falsely booked beds that were for COVID-19 patients in exchange for money. The parliamentarian has alleged a scam of over 4065 beds in Bengaluru.

In the matter, the Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to investigate the case with a senior IPS officer monitoring the probe. The High Court has stated that the police investigating team must include a police officer from the cyber wing too. The Bengaluru Police have arrested three people - Sudhir and Venkoba Rao and Anthony - a marketing executive from Sapthagiri Hospital in connection with the scam.

The bed allotment scam case was transferred to Central Crime Branch (CCB) for investigation after Surya and MLAs Sathish Reddy and Uday Garudachar confronted the BBMP war-room officials on the racket. The accusation includes giving beds to asymptomatic COVID-19 patients with a charge of Rs 40,000. The BJP Yuva Morcha president claimed that certain BBMP officials, Aarogya Mitra hospitals, and private agents were creating an artificial shortage by illegal activities. Surya visited the war room and read out a list of 17 officers (all Muslim) questioning how they were appointed, following which he was accused of communalising the entire matter, which he fervently denied.

BJP shares Congress 'toolkit'

The BJP has claimed that Congress has released a 'Cornering Narendra Modi & BJP on COVID Mismangament' document -- a 'toolkit' to target the Centre as the nation reels with the COVID-19 pandemic. In the alleged toolkit, the Congress party has issued series of directions that issued to party leaders and workers, in tandem with certain media publications to 'corner the Modi government and various BJP governments in the country.'

The BJP has alleged that a special emphasis has been placed on media and international media coverage on 'super-spreader Kumbh Mela.' "It is important to keep using the term ‘super spreader Kumbh’ to keep reminding the people that it is the Hindu politics of BJP that is causing so much distress," the alleged report states.