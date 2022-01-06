BJP Sees 'Khalistani-Pakistan-Congress' Plot In Chronology Of PM Modi's Security Breach

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after his arrival in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party shared an alarming video putting forth a chronology of events detailing the compromise of the PM's security.

In the video, the saffron party alleged a conspiracy and said, "Whose plan was it to attack Modi? Was it Pakistan? Khalistanis? Who was with them in his entire plan? Congress?" The BJP listed the chronology as follows:

Threatened to not let the programme happen on 4th January

Threatened those attending the event on 5th January

Vehicles stopped

BJP flags broken

Again vehicles stopped

5th January: Modi was first given clearance to the route

Then the protesters entered the road

PM's convoy stopped for 20 minutes

Contacted the Punjab government, but Channi did not even talk

BJP added, "What would have happened if the PM went ahead? Attack? Blood shed? Attempt to kill PM? On returning, PM Modi (acidly) told the truth: 'Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.' The conspiracy of Pakistan, Khalistani supporters and Congress failed. The game of Congress has been exposed-- to throw the country in the fire of riots."

Major lapse in PM Modi's security

PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement on the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognizance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The Punjab government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.