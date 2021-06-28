BJP Sees Red As Pawar & MVA Leaders Park Cars On Sports Track; Maha Sports Dept Apologises

The Maharashtra government ministers have yet again irked BJP, this time over alleged 'display of arrogance' by driving their cars on Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Pune) on Saturday. BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya shared photos showing a fleet of cars parked on the track of the sports complex, belonging to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and other state ministers. BJP has claimed that this act is an insult to Indian sportsmen, as they slog to represent India at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

At a time when Indian athletes are preparing for Olympics, Sharad Pawar, former IOA president and other MVA ministers, in a brazen display of arrogance, run their cars on the tracks of Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Pune), because they didn’t want to climb two flights of stairs! pic.twitter.com/ufpfk04mQw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 27, 2021

Reacting to the issue, Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said that he was personally very sad to see such disrespect for sports and sporting ethics in our country. Pune's Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex explained that the vehicles were allowed to park on cemented tracks as the 80-year-old Pawar had an issue with his leg and the exception was done so that he didn't face issues while walking. The Maharashtra Sports minister later apologised for the incident.

I'm personally very sad to see such disrespect for sports and sporting ethics in our country. https://t.co/XV47LRckmJ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 27, 2021

Maharashtra Sports department said, "For a sports event on June 26 at Pune's Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, only 1 vehicle was allowed to use the concrete road near athletic track but some vehicles reached there suddenly for which we apologize. The sports minister has taken note of the incident and instructions have been issued to make sure that vehicles are not allowed at the athletic track".

Tokyo Olympics is slated to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 110 athletes from India have qualified for the Games and the final number is expected to be between 120 to 130. Wishing the athletes well, PM Modi said, "When talent, devotion, determination, and sportsmanship come together, champions are born. Many athletes in our country come from small towns and cities to compete at the highest level for India. The athletes must represent India well and win the hearts of the people. I don't want to put any pressure on them, so I'm asking all of my countrymen to rally behind each and every athlete," in his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.