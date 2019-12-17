Maharashtra: BJP-Sena MLAs Scuffle In Assembly Over Farm Relief Package

The ongoing Maharashtra Assembly session in Nagpur erupted in huge ruckus as BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs clashed over the issue of farm loan waivers in the House. The former allies fiercely debated the implementation of a farmer rescue package which soon turned into a scuffle and sloganeering. House proceedings halted for half an hour following non-stop unrest.

The Assembly is currently holding its winter session in Maharashtra's second capital city Nagpur.

Chaotic House proceedings

Leader of Opposition in the House Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue of farmer distress and called for an immediate disbursal of debt relief package from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to farmers. BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar raised a large banner which showed a Saamana newspaper article about farm distress in the state. He marched to the seat of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with the banner during which Sena MLAs rose up in protest, including Aaditya Thackeray. Meanwhile, Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad started tearing down that banner which was followed by a scuffle between BJP and Sena members.

Nagpur: Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue of losses to farmers due to untimely rainfall, in the Maharashtra assembly, today. BJP MLAs raised slogans against the government. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/uGJxoH14kZ — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Fadnavis slams Uddhav over farm relief

Speaking on the issues, former CM Devendra Fadnavis accused the Sena-NCP-Congress government of reneging on its promise to the state. "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that Rs 25,000 compensation will be given to the farmers for the loss. The CM said that they can only release the funds once it arrives from the Centre, this is a betrayal. The government has betrayed the farmers of Maharashtra in the first phase."

Referring to a report published on this in a last month's edition of the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', the BJP legislators marched to the Vidhan Bhawan premises with flex boards carrying a copy of that news. The Sena last month dubbed as inadequate the Rs 10,000 crore aid announced by the then BJP-led state government for crop damage due to unseasonal rains. An editorial in 'Saamana' last month said the woes of cultivators should be addressed and they should be given Rs 25,000 per hectare.

"The incident which has happened in the House of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today is very wrong. It should not happen again. No one has the right to hit anyone," said Speaker Nana Patoie. Later, he called for a meeting with senior leaders of all parties.

Sena hits back at BJP

Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad criticised the BJP for disrupting the proceedings of the Assembly. He said, "The Opposition members in the Legislative Assembly tried to disrupt the functioning of the House. The farmers are committing suicide. In such a situation, we wanted to address the issue but the Opposition is not allowing it (the House) to work.

