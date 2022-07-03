BJP-Sena Workers Erupt In Celebration As Rahul Narwekar Becomes Maha Assembly's Speaker

BJP-Sena workers started celebrating after BJP nominee Rahul Narwekar outnumbered MVA's Rajan Salvi to become the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly. The workers expressed their joy, danced, distributed sweets and bursted crackers outside the Maharashtra state BJP HQ in Mumbai.

This came as BJP nominee Rahul Narwekar (164 votes) defeated the MVA nominee and Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi (107 votes) in the election for the post of Speaker in Maharashtra Assembly on July 3 in the special session of the Assembly called for the purpose, and also for the BJP-Shinde camp of Shiv Sena to face the floor test, which will be held on July 4, Monday.

#LIVE | BJP-Sena workers celebrate Rahul Narwekar's election as New Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.



Watch here-https://t.co/I9D46r2Wvj… pic.twitter.com/NQ66jNH5BY — Republic (@republic) July 3, 2022

Ahead of the floor test, BJP"s Rahul Narwekar elected Assembly speaker

In a major win for the BJP-Shinde camp of the Shiv Sena, ahead of the floor test on July 4, BJP's Rahul Narwekar, who is an MLA from Colaba, was elected as the Speaker for the Maharashtra Assembly on July 3. The first-time MLA, who switched from the Shiv Sena to the NCP in 2014 and then to BJP in 2019, defeated MVA candidate Rajan Salvi by a clear majority. Narwekar bagged 164 votes, while Salvi was able to manage only 107 votes.

Rahul Narwekar the youngest to have become Speaker

A lawyer by profession, earlier elected to the Maharashtra Legislative council in 2016, Narwekar left Shiv Sena and jumped ship to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after being denied a ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, he lost the Maval seat to Shrirang Appa Barne of the Shiv Sena in the same year.

He is an MLA and represents South Mumbai's Colaba constituency. Narwekar joined the BJP just before the 2019 assembly polls and defeated Congress' Ashok Jagtap from the Colaba seat, which was also represented as a Municipal Councillor by his father Suresh Narwekar.

His brother Makarand Narwekar is also a Municipal Councillor from Ward 227, and his sister-in-law Harshita Narwekar is also a Municipal Councillor, from Ward No. 226. He is also the son-in-law of senior NCP leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, who is the chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP workers celebrate after Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, today pic.twitter.com/bpvWEkkOL7 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Image: ANI@RahulNarwekar_Twitter