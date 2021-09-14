BJP Sends Olive Branch To Chirag Paswan But LJP Leader To Focus On UP, Strengthening Party

A couple of months back five LJP MPs led by his uncle Pashupati Paras deserted Chirag Paswan, and thereafter BJP dumped him and accommodated Pashupati Paras in the union cabinet. But on September 12, on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Ram Vilas Paswan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chirag Paswan over the phone and sent a letter remembering Ram Vilas Paswan as his close friend.

After PM Modi's phone call to Chirag, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, Deputy CM Tarakishore Prasad, Sushil Modi and several BJP MLAs attended the political show of strength organised by Chirag, despite the fact that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refused to meet Chirag Paswan, who had sought time to invite him for the occasion. It seems the BJP wants to keep the window of political realignment open for the 2024 elections.

Chirag Paswan speaks to Republic

Chirag Paswan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network said that his Party will contest the UP polls.

He said, "As of now I am focusing on strengthening my party through Ashirvad Yatra and very soon we will be holding political programmes in Hajipur, Prayagraj in UP. We will decide later whether we will contest the elections in alliance or not ."

On the question of alliance with BJP in future, Chirag said, "My only focus is to strengthen the party and I thank the PM for standing behind me when my father was in hospital before his death and now also he has sent a message on the occasion of the death anniversary whereas Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has decided to skip the event. I sought time from Nitish Ji, but he never gave an appointment. One can have political differences but there should be scope for personal relations as my father and Nitish Ji had worked together."

Chirag also went on to say that any effort of reconciliation has to come from his uncle, "I have tried my best." On the role of his uncle Pashupati Paras splitting the party, Chirag said, "My uncle connived with JDU to split the party, formed by my father and his elder brother whom he calls "God". He is also hand in glove with Nitish Kumar who humiliated Ramvilas Paswan Ji when he was not well. Now Nitish Kumar even refused to attend the prayers organised in his memory on his first death anniversary ".

On differences with Uncle Pashupati Paras, Chirag said, "During the course of Bihar assembly polls I was criticizing Nitish Kumar's policies, but my uncle Pashupati Paras was praising Nitish Kumar's good governance in an Interview to Republic TV on 16th October 2021. My party workers were angry about this contradictory statement, hence I summoned my uncle and asked him why disciplinary action should not be taken against him."

'My father wanted to pass baton to the younger generation': Chirag Paswan

On Pashupati Paras' allegations that Chirag removed him from the LJP state President post, he went on to say that "it was my father who wanted to pass on the baton to young generation during his lifetime and made Prince Paswan, my cousin brother, the state president of LJP. I never removed him ."

After being dumped by the BJP and JDU, Chirag Paswan through his Ashirwad Yatra has penetrated within the Paswan community, the major support base of his late Father Ram Vilas Paswan. Even though Bihar CM Nitish Kumar does not have a cordial relationship with Chirag Paswan, the presence of senior BJP leaders on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Ram Vilas Paswan is enough indication of the fact that in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is keeping its options open keeping in mind the traction Chirag Paswan is getting among the % Paswan community.

Chirag had also personally met and invited Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav for the event, which was attended by the latter. Both Tejashwi and Lalu Yadav have offered to Chirag to join hands to defeat BJP.