BJP Reshuffle: 3 State Chiefs, 5 Secretaries To Be Replaced At Key Meet In Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set for another organisational rejig as part of the party's plan to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the meeting chaired by BJP chief JP Nadda with BJP state unit presidents and general secretaries in New Delhi on Friday (July 7), three new state presidents and five state secretaries are likely to be named.

The meeting being held at the BJP headquarters includes all the general secretaries, state in-charges and state presidents of the areas where the party is currently focussing. The states and union territories include Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadra Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Aiming to formulate strategies for the upcoming state assembly and Lok Sabha polls, sources in the BJP suggest that a major cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on the cards following the organisation's rejig.

Mega rejig in BJP state units

With an eye on the 2024 polls, the BJP had recently shuffled the deck in a few states. The saffron camp appointed new state chiefs in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Punjab.

While Union Minister G Kishan Reddy replaced Bandi Sanjay as Telangana state chief, Etela Rajender was given the charge of the election management committee. In Punjab, Sunil Jhakhar, a staunch Congressman who jumped ship following a showdown for the party state unit chief in March 2022, replaced Ashwani Sharma.

Former minister in the UPA government, D Purandeshwari was given the responsibility to head Andhra Pradesh BJP unit replacing Somu Veeraju. It's pertinent to note that BJP has been pushing extensively in Andhra Pradesh to expand the party's footprint. Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi was appointed as state unit chief.