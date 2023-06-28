BJP Set For Mega Reshuffle Ahead Of Crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to undergo a major organisational rejig. As many as three General Secretaries and four Secretaries are likely to be inducted into the BJP national organisation, led by JP Nadda, as part of the saffron camp's strategic move ahead of next year's crucial elections, sources said.

A meeting in this regard has already been conducted between BJP chief JP Nadda, National General Secretary BL Santhosh, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, sources claimed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been briefed about the changes in the party that are going to take place within the next fortnite.

Sources close to BJP have claimed that after the organisational rejig, major changes in PM Modi's cabinet will also be seen. In the mega cabinet reshuffle, four inductees are likely to be taken from Uttar Pradesh, one from Madhya Pradesh, two from Rajasthan, and two from Maharashtra.

BJP state unit reshuffle soon?

Along with the national organisational reshuffle, the BJP is expected to make massive changes in the state units of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Notably, two out of the four states- Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, are set to undergo assembly elections later this year.

BJP's strategic move ahead of the 2024 general polls comes after the mega opposition meeting held in Patna on June 23. Leaders as diverse as Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Sharad Pawar, and Arvind Kejriwal attended the meeting hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The conclave was to draw a roadmap to take on the BJP in the next year's polls.