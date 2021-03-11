BJP Shames Rahul Gandhi For Statement On Jyotiraditya Scindia As PC Chacko Quits Congress

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks pertaining to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had joined BJP from Congress, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that the Congress leader is a "non-serious politician". Reacting to this comment by Rahul Gandhi, Scindia slammed the Congress leader and said, "It would have been a different situation had Rahul Gandhi been concerned the same way as he is now when I was in Congress."

Referring to Congress leader PC Chacko resigning from the party, he said Congress "is in a big problem". Kailash Vijayvargiya said that circumstances seem to be building towards "Congress-mukt Bharat".

Rahul Gandhi: 'Jyotiraditya Scindia would've been CM in Cong'

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi targeted his former party mate Jyotiraditya Scindia, stating that he could have become Chief Minister with the Congress but was reduced to a 'backbencher' in the BJP. Speaking to the Youth Wing of the party about the importance of Congress organisation, Rahul Gandhi said, “Scindia would have become the CM had he stayed with Congress but he has become a backbencher in the BJP."

"Scindia had the option to strengthen the organisation by working with Congress workers. I told him – One day you will become the Chief Minister. But he chose another route. Write it down, he will never become Chief Minister there. He will have to come back here for that,” he added. READ | Jyotiraditya Scindia fires withering reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'he'd be CM in Cong' claim

He also told the Youth party workers to "fight the ideology of RSS" and not be afraid of anyone.

Scindia quits Congress

After serving Congress for 18 years, Scindia quit the party and joined BJP last year. He was in-turn expelled from Congress after he informed Sonia Gandhi about his decision to leave the part. He said the path he was taking had been "drawing itself out over the last year". Those close to Scindia said he was sidelined in the Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress and that the two party veterans, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, left "no opportunity" to slight him, "both within the party and in public".

In March last year, 22 Congress MLAs, mostly Scindia loyalists, quit the party and resigned from their Assembly membership, causing the downfall of the Kamal Nath government. The BJP then returned to power in the state under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.