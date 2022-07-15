BJP Shares Pic Of Hamid Ansari, UPA Ministers With Pak 'spy'; Questions Kapil Sibal's Role

In a key development, BJP on Friday shared a photo of former Vice President Hamid Ansari and UPA-era Ministers sharing the stage with Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza. On July 10, Mirza claimed that he gathered some information on India during his visits to the country from 2005-2011 and passed it on to the ISI. Moreover, he asserted that Ansari had invited him for a seminar related to terrorism. Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia showed a photo of an international conference on 'Terrorism- National and International' which took place on October 27, 2019.

Apart from Ansari and Mirza, the then Union Ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Farooq Abdullah, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid and separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are also seen sitting on the dais during the seminar. Bhatia opined, "So, we have the statement of Hamid Ansari and this image. Is this not true? Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, please answer. If such a programme is organised, it receives clearance taking inputs from the intelligence agency. The Ministry of External Affairs gives the visa. So, how did a journalist who was sharing secret information with Pakistan's ISI sit with then-Vice President Hamid Ansari?"

On this occasion, Bhatia also questioned ex-Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal for sharing information about the aforesaid seminar by holding a press briefing. He revealed, "There was a press conference saying that we are going to hold a seminar on terrorism. At that time, Congress Minister Kapil Sibal was on the stage. He has been a senior Minister of Congress. It is a different thing that is now in a party (SP) that supports terrorists. You had information, Rahul Gandhi Ji and you were supporting this seminar. You were working against the nation".

Hamid Ansari slams charge

In a statement issued on July 13, Hamid Ansari stressed, "It is a known fact that invitations to foreign dignitaries by the Vice President of India are on the advice of the Government Generally through the Ministry of External Affairs. I had inaugurated the Conference on Terrorism, on December 11, 2010, the 'International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights'. As is the normal practice the list of invitees would have been drawn by the organisers. I never invited him or met him".

Moreover, Congress also condemned the insinuations and innuendos against Sonia Gandhi and Ansari. Speaking to Republic TV earlier in the day, advocate Dr. Adish Aggarwala claimed that the former Vice President got angry as he didn't heed his request of inviting Mirza to the International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism & Human Rights which was held on December 10-11, 2010. Aggarwala, the chairman of the All India Bar Association, was the organiser of this conference.