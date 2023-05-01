BJP Shares Satellite Pics Showing '356%' Size Increase In Delhi CM's Residence Since 2013

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya on Monday shared satellite imagery showing an increasing area of Chief Minister's Residence in Delhi. He claimed that the built-up area of CM's residence has increased from 317 square metres in 2013 to 1130 square metres.

"Delhi Chief Minister’s residence in 2013 had a built up area of 317 square meters. Now CM’s residence has a built up area of 1130 square meters. An increase of 356%! Video shows how Arvind Kejriwal has been constructing his Mahal!" Amit Malviya said.

The saffron party has been attacking Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that Rs 45 crore was spent on the renovation of the Chief Minister's residence during 2020-22. Earlier in the day, BJP launched an indefinite dharna near Kejriwal's residence asking him to allow people to visit his official bungalow to see renovation work.

The demonstrators demanded the Chief Minister open the gates of 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines home to the common people so that they witness his "lavish living", even if the entry is ticketed.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders accused BJP of trying to divert attention from the real issues faced by the nation under its government at the Centre. Party leaders, including Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, supported Kejriwal, questioning the expenses on the residences of the prime minister and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president, alleged that there was a scam in the renovation of CM's residence and that Kejriwal will go to jail for it. "Who was the consultant to whom Rs 1 crore was paid for the renovation work?" he asked.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, claimed that as per the administrative rules, Delhi CM can spend only Rs 15 lakh on the beautification of his bungalow.