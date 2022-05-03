Hours after Congress took a dig at PM Modi for his visit to Europe, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. The undated video shows Rahul Gandhi partying along with another person at a nightclub believed to be in Kathmandu. It is pertinent to note that Gandhi had gone abroad even as Congress was holding meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss his possible induction into the party. Moreover, his absence from India has drawn ire as fresh violence has erupted in Congress-ruled Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Speaking to Republic TV, Tajinder Bagga remarked, "Firstly, I want to clap for the honesty of Congress. I salute them. When Rahul Gandhi was partying at 10 pm, the Congress party's handle was tweeting that there is a crisis in the country and Sahab likes being abroad. I do not think any party in the country's history is so honest whose leader is partying abroad and it was commenting on its own leader that there is a crisis in the country and Sahab likes being abroad. So, I want to congratulate Congress for showing the courage to tweet against Rahul Gandhi. When there is a crisis, Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and parties."

"Rahul Gandhi was in a party mood after 26/11. Whenever there is a crisis in the country, Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and parties. When Congress is facing a crisis, he parties even then," he added. As PM Modi embarked on a three-day official visit to Germany, Denmark and France, Congress had tweeted, "There is a crisis in the country, but Saheb likes being abroad".

Criticism over Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips

Since BJP came to power in 2014, Congress has been plagued by the repeated absence of Rahul Gandhi from the country on crucial occasions thereby rendering it unable to play an effective role as the principal opposition party. For instance, he skipped the Budget session of Parliament in 2015 and went on a vacation from February to April. Moreover, the Lok Sabha MP conspicuously travelled to Bangkok in October 2019, at a time when Congress was facing infighting ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls.

He was also missing from the scene when Congress was scheduled to hold 35 press conferences and protests against the Centre between November 1 and November 15, 2019. Meranwhile, sources told Republic TV that Gandhi jetted off to Italy to celebrate the New Year. As he returned to India only in January, he commenced his campaigning for the Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa relatively late in comparison to rival parties.