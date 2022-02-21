BJP Sharpens Attack On Akhilesh; Shares Photo With 2008 Ahmedabad Blast Convict's Father

Sharpening its attack on Samajwadi Party, BJP UP spokesperson Prashant Umrao on Monday, shared a photo of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Abu Azmi with SP leader Shadab Ahmed - whose son Mohd Saif is one of the 2008 Ahmedabad blast convicts. Yadav has already downplayed SP links to the terror convict saying pictures were no parameters for levying terror accusations on a person. 38 convicts have been sentenced to death, 11 to life imprisonment in connection to the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, killing 56 and injuring 246.

BJP shares photo of blast convict's father with Akhilesh Yadav

BJP Vs SP over 2008 Ahmedabad blasts

In 2008, Shadab Ahmed was SP's Azamgarh unit's vice-president. As per reports, Ahmed had then maintained that his son Mohd. Saif was innocent, demanding a thorough probe after his arrest. Moreover, Ahmed vowed to 'shoot him if found guilty'. Ahmed is yet to clarify his stance after his son's conviction.

After the court verdict, Union Minister Anurag Thakur pointed out that Mohd Saif - one of the blast convicts - is the son of SP leader Shadab Ahmed. Questioning why Akhilesh Yadav was silent on it, Thakur shared photos of Saif with his father. UP CM Yogi Adityanath too highlighted the same, claiming 'SP is with terrorists'.

In response, Akhilesh Yadav said, "If just a photo is a parameter, with which leader can pics of industrialists running out of the country with money be seen? When I was an LS MP, a Pakistani General who later became the President had come there. I saw BJP leaders almost touching his feet".

On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Hardoi, PM Modi targetted SP by highlighting that cycle-bombs were used in 2008 across Ahmedabad to conducts blasts. Expanding on the attack - which was in retaliation to the Godhra riots - PM Modi said he was surprised why cycles were used - linking it to the SP symbol. He also slammed the Akhilesh Yadav govt for withdrawing cases against terrorists.