Senior Congress Neta & Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Breaks Silence On Scindia's Resignation

After the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress which drew an end to long-standing speculations, former Assam CM and veteran Congress leader said that the BJP was only concerned in "splitting and dividing the Congress." In a sensational twist to the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. His

"I don't know the situation, I can't make any comments, it's not an appropriate time to comment. It is unfortunate, BJP should overcome the economic crisis, the Coronavirus, but they are concerned more in splitting and dividing the Congress. The should look towards unemployment, communal tensions and their divisive policies, intolerance which leads to riots," said Tarun Gogoi to Republic Tv.

MP Govt likely to fall?

Tuesday's developments come at a time that the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government appears to be on the brink, with the MLAs who are loyal to Scindia also resigning, their numbers posing a fatal threat to the maintainability of the Congress government. Kamal Nath's entire cabinet resigned on Monday evening, in an apparent effort to create space for a rejig to placate the rebel camp.

The Congress high-command had also attempted desperate overtures to Scindia, offering to meet his demands, whether they be a Rajya Sabha seat or the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief. However, following his resignation, the Congress claimed that he had been 'expelled' and quoted party chief Sonia Gandhi in its statement. As per sources, Scindia's dissatisfaction had taken a firm shape over a month ago.

The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

