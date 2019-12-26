BJP Shows Proof Of 'Detention Centres From 2011', Counters Rahul Gandhi's Claims On Assam

Slamming the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for alleging that the Prime Minister had lied on the detention centres, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, on Thursday showed a 2011 press release on three detention camps in Assam built during the UPA-2 era. He stated that the detention of 362 'illegal immigrants' was done in these centres prior to their deportation. Claiming that no detention centres had been constructed by the NDA government, he called Gandhi the 'King of Lies'.

BJP shows proof of UPA-sanctioned detention centres

"In this press release dated 13 December 2011, the Ministry of Home Affairs had admitted that three detention camps were opened in Assam - Gaolpara, Kokrajhar, and Silchar where 362 people have been detained in these detention camps. These people were detained prior to their deportation," he said in a press conference.

BJP's Amit Malviya dares Rahul Gandhi to experience life in a ‘detention centre’ abroad

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's tweet on PM Modi, he said that the Prime Minister was 'PM of India not RSS'. Patra added that Gandhi had previously to spread lies on the Rafale issue and had to apologize. He also backed the Prime Minister's statement on detention centers, stating that Congress was fearmongering over Indian Muslims' fate post-NRC.

"Today what Rahul Gandhi tweeted is condemnable. To expect good words from him is futile and he does not know that Prime Minister is not 'PM of RSS' but 'PM of India'. It is not an exaggeration if we called Rahul Gandhi 'King of Lies'," he said, referring to the apology tendered by Gandhi to the Supreme Court in the Rafale issue.

He added, "What did the PM say? He said that 'with respect to NRC the BJP has not constructed any detention camps to house Indian Muslims post-NRC'. He (PM Modi) further stated that such rumours are not true, what is false in this? Congress was spreading such lies that Indian Muslims will be thrown out of India, kept in camps and that the government was constructing such camps in India, which was unmasked by PM Modi in his Delhi rally."

Cong leader Anand Sharma comments on the existence of detention centres

Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi a 'liar'

Rahul Gandhi had shared a news clip showing the detention centre in Assam's Goalpara stating that the Home Ministry in 2018 had sanctioned Rs. 46.41 crores to construct it, which has allegedly been 70% completed. Gandhi also termed PM Modi a liar for claiming there were no detention centres. Several other Opposition leaders have contradicted the Prime Minister's claim on detention centres, stating that there were many documentaries on these centres and the lives of those detained.

'PM Modi lied about detention camps' says Congress' Sachin Sawant

PM Modi denies the existence of detention centers

Earlier this month, while speaking at the Aabhar rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, PM Narendra Modi had denied the existence of any detention centers in India. Requesting the youth of the country to read the Citizenship Amendment Act in detail, he asked them not to believe in any rumors about the detention centers. He contended that such a “lie” was dividing the nation.

I request the youth of the country to read the Act in detail and not to fall prey to the rumors of detention-centers being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress.



It's a lie and is dividing the nation: PM Modi #DilliChaleModiKeSaath — BJP (@BJP4India) December 22, 2019

NIA raids residence of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi in Assam