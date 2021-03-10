BJP Shuns Alleged Attack On CM Mamata In Nandigram, Calls It 'old Tactic' To Gain Sympathy

Reacting to the alleged attack on CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, Bengal BJP Vice-President Arjun Singh dismissed the claims by the TMC chief stating that it is her 'old tactic' to gain public sympathy. The BJP leader has said that if the attack on the Bengal CM is true then it proves BJP's concerns over the deteriorating law & order situation in the state. Banerjee has claimed that she was attacked by 4-5 people while returning from a temple in Nandigram, following which she sustained an injury.

Speaking to Republic TV after the incident, BJP's Arjun Singh said, "All officials responsible for her security, they should be suspended. Mamata Banerjee is the CM of the state and there is no police officer in her security arrangements this proves what we have been saying about the deterioration in the law & order situation. Secondly, Mamata Banerjee always takes the support of falsehood to gain sympathy and there was no ghost that could have attacked her from the temple."

'Mamata's old tactic'

"Some individual must have only attacked, so that person should be nabbed. This is Mamata's old tactic, she does this always to gain sympathy but the people of Bengal will not fall for her lies. When a CM goes for campaigning, there are 100 cameras. This incident should have been caught by atleast one camera," he added. READ | 'Mamata's Mantras Wrong': Suvendu Adhikari plays recording of Chandi Path, TMC MP reacts

Echoing similar views, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya remarked that questions need to be raised over the police administration if there has been a lapse in security. "They are going from door-to-door, intimidating voters. Clearly, she is using the administration to further her campaign. Officials have been moving around her as if they were part of her cadre and not on duty. Given this scenario, it casts questions on the claims that she is making. If these claims were to be true, then bigger questions need to be raised on the police administration around her," Malviya told Republic TV.

Praying for Mamata Banerjee's quick recovery, BJP's Kailash Vijaywargiya called for a high-level inquiry by the Election Commission into the incident.

Pertinently, in December last year, BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy was also attacked which raised severe questions over the law & order situation in West Bengal. Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya's convoys were attacked as the two leaders were on their way to Diamond Harbour to meet party workers for the Bengal elections in 2021.

Expressing concern over the alleged attack on the Bengal CM, Congress' veteran leader Anand Sharma prayed for the TMC chief's speedy recovery. Sharma added that 'hatred and violence are unacceptable in democracy and must be condemned.'

Concerned over the physical attack on Mamata Banerjee ji and the injuries she has sustained. Hatred and violence are unacceptable in democracy and must be condemned. Wishing @MamataOfficial a speedy recovery. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 10, 2021

Mamata to lodge official complaint

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign on Wednesday. Claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury, the TMC supremo was seen rushing towards her convoy. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was campaigning, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. The Bengal CM has said that she will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission.

As per sources, the Bengal CM will be leaving for Kolkata soon after her alleged attack. The alleged attack took place as the TMC chief was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram.