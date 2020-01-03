'Sena With Tukde Gang': BJP Slams Aaditya Thackeray Attending CAA Event With Umar Khalid

In a shocking twist, Maharashtra minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray along with Sharad Pawar's grandson Rohit Pawar are set to attend a student event opposing CAA and NRC on January 5. Moreover, they are set to share the stage with lyricist Javed Akhtar and ex-JNU student union leader Umar Khalid who was arrested in 2016 along with Kanhaiya Kumar for allegedly raising seditious slogans. BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar has slammed the association of 'Sena with Tukde-Tukde gang members' saying Aaditya Thackeray is associating with bomb-accused supporters and now anti-govt critics.

"It is pretty obvious that there is a ministerial association with a man who defied the hanging of Yakub Memon. Such man has now gotten a ministerial berth, then this Tukde tukde gang is the next step. Junior Thackeray is elevated from nursery to KG now by going from supporting bomb-blast accused to Tukde Tukde gang," he said to Republic TV.

The event organised by the Chatra Bharti has various student bodies of JAC Mumbai, AISF, SFI, ASA, TISS, MASU, SIO, CYSS, PSU, AIPC and is on January 5. Apart from the above-mentioned guests, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad and several student leaders too will be present at the anti-CAA and NRC event. Incidentally, Shiv Sena had voted for the Act in the Lok Sabha and refrained from voting in the Rajya Sabha. Moreover Aslam Sheikh - who sought clemency for 1993 blast convict Yakub Memon is a part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet.

Sena on CAA

Sena after supporting the CAA in the Lok Sabha had walked out of the Rajya Sabha after its demanding that the refugees who enter through the Citizenship Bill must not be given voting rights for 25 years. Sena MP Sanjay Raut had slammed BJP's vote-bank politics in the House and said that by that stipulated time, the accusation of vote bank politics will die down. Moreover, when asked about defying Congress and NCP's stance on the bill, he said that Sena cannot follow anyone blindly.

This move to not vote against CAA of the Sena is in direct contradiction to its recently formed Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's stance. The alliance has declared that they will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation'. While Shiv Sena from its inception to date has been a strong advocate of Hindutva, both its allies have opposed the Act.