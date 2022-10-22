BJP Slams AAP For Delhi’s Pollution Woes; Questions Kejriwal On Punjab’s Farm Fires

Amid the deteriorating level of pollution in the national capital, the BJP on Saturday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not working effectively towards reducing the pollution in the city.

Further targeting the AAP government over rising pollution, the saffron party questioned Kejriwal for being silent on the issue of stubble burning in Punjab, which reportedly saw a massive jump in the last nine days.

Hitting out at the AAP government over increasing levels of pollution in Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Air Quality Index (AQI) is continuously deteriorating, it is falling from bad to worse. But, instead of taking action on the real causes of pollution, the ban has been put on firecrackers by the Delhi government. The Kejriwal government is not doing anything regarding vehicular pollution, construction dust and most importantly the stubble burning in Punjab, which is now ruled by the AAP government.”

“Instead of taking strict action to reduce the pollution in the capital, the AAP has now put a ban on the crackers burst by the Hindus during Diwali. It is important to note that burning firecrackers is not shown as a major cause of concern by most scientific surveys and studies,” he added.

Expressing concerns over the issue, Poonawalla earlier on Thursday lambasted the Arvind Kejriwal-led party over the continuous stubble burning in Punjab and asked him, "What happened to the bio decomposer?" Sharing a video of stubble burning in Punjab's Amritsar on Twitter, the BJP spokesperson wrote, “Stubble burning on in Punjab! What happened to the bio decomposer Kejriwal ji?”

Stubble burning on in Punjab! What happened to the bio decomposer Kejriwal ji ? https://t.co/TCIrl9TYuJ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 20, 2022

Centre’s response

Earlier in response to the rising incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, the central government blamed the Delhi government led by AAP for not taking adequate steps to prevent farm fires. In fact, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in an inter-ministerial meeting on the issue of crop residue burning even expressed concern that the Punjab government has not been able to take coordinated actions to contain farm fires in the state.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also stated that the status of paddy straw management in Haryana is “significantly better than that in Punjab”.

Air Quality in Delhi remains 'poor'

The air quality in the national capital on Saturday continued to remain in the "poor" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index of 260 at 9 am. Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe".

Apart from this, the Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday in its report mentioned that the air quality of Delhi is likely to turn to "very poor" level by this Saturday, October 22. Delhi has been marking poor on the Air Quality Index (AQI) for a week now. This comes after a few days when the national capital reported clean and fresh air following heavy rainfall in October.