BJP Slams AAP For Seeking Narco Test On Delhi Police; Demands Tahir Hussain's Call Records

BJP leader RP Singh on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over its demand for conducting a Narco test on the Delhi Police in riot-hit areas in the State Assembly. Speaking to Republic, Singh said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal must first undergo a Narco test. Singh also mentioned that from the videos it was clear that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was involved in the violence.

"Let's start with the narco test with Arvind Kejriwal. Let's see the call records of Tahir, Kejriwal, and Sisodia. Let's try and see what they have to speak on this. There are a lot of questions on Tahir Hussain. His building was used. All that is indicated is that he is involved. In the videos, we can see him in the maroon sweater. One thing is clear, the person is the same, this will be a matter of investigation. Let the investigation happen."

AAP's Tahir Hussain has been accused of being involved in the death of IB officer Ankit Sharma. He has denied the allegations.

READ | 'Vendetta' Or Routine? All You Need To Know About Justice Muralidhar's Transfer To P&H HC

READ | Accused & Filmed Amid Delhi Violence; AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Claims 'dirty Politics'

AAP demands Narco test

On Thursday, party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj in the assembly has demanded the Narco test of the cops. Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Bharadwaj said that the Station House Officers of all the riot-hit police stations should go through a Narco test in the presence of media. He stated that this will bring out the real truth behind who masterminded the riot and what the Police was doing as it broke out.

He said: "India has a test called Narco Analysis test. In it, a person is given a sedative and they ask him/her 'Who started the riots? Whose order is it?' Everybody knows what are the areas - Karawal Nagar, Chandbagh, Gokulpuri, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Noor-Ilahi, Seelampur. The SHO of the Police Station should go though a narco test in front of the media. The entire country will know who masterminded the riots. They will also know what was Police doing during the riots."

READ | In Assembly, AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Demands Narco Test On Delhi Police In Riot-hit Areas

READ | Delhi Violence Timeline: Capital Witnesses Shocking 4-day Escalation; Here's The Sequence