BJP Slams AAP Government On Promise To Pull State's Per Capita To Singapore Standards

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for promising to raise Delhi's per capita income to that of Singapore by 2047. In her attack levied against the party, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi accused AAP of making such promises since 2012, and never fulfilling them,

Highlight the State's poor infrastructure, she said "I know of some places in New Delhi that do not have electricity, water and other basic facilities, and they are talking about converting it to Singapore."

"They talk about per capita income but ignore per density meter facilities to be taken care of", she added.

Outlining the party's obsession with Singapore, Lekhi questioned the AAP government if the money earned through corruption in the state was being kept in banks in Singapore. She suggested a thorough search for such bank accounts.

Delhi Budget 2021

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented the AAP government's budget for 2021-22 in the state assembly. In the budget, the state government proposed a Rs 69,000 crore budget outlay for 2020-21 which is also the highest to date and the expense plan, included nearly Rs 32,000 crore on revenue expenditures and around 37,000 crores on schemes and projects. It is all expected that Rs 43,000 crore of the proposed budget expenditure will be borne by taxes.

In the budget, the main focus has been paid to education and health. Around one-fourth of the budget or to put it more precisely, Rs 16,377 crore has been kept aside for education while the health sector has been allotted Rs 9,934 crore.

Rs 10 crores has also been allocated to organise 75-weeks of programmes to mark 75 years of India’s independence, starting from March 12 including programmes and events on the life of BR Ambedkar which will be observed in the ‘Desh Bhakti’ celebrations, Sisodia had revealed previously. Another Rs 10 crore has been allocated for programmes and events on the life of Bhagat Singh.

