BJP Slams AAP Govt For Repeated Insults At PM Modi, Hits Out Over Liquor Policy

Amidst the ongoing liquor faceoff, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for 'inventing falsehoods' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference, Poonawalla alleged that in a bid to hide their corruption, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was resorting to politics in the name of apolitical platforms like the Vanmahotsav and slandering the PM to 'deviate'' the attention of the people.

"The new liquor policy is like the 'happiness glasses' model instead of their happiness classes model. Those promising to make Punjab and Delhi addiction-free are now making people addicts. Why this policy was introduced has been exposed after the LG ordered a CBI probe. 'Har ghar nal se jal' is our policy, but Kejriwal's policy is attempting to make liquor reach har ghar and ward. Our senior leaders had questioned Kejriwal on this and the array of relaxations to benifit the liquor cartel," said Shehzad Poonawalla.

"But Kejriwal Ji and his government only had the victimhood card and blame game to play. So they started to invent new lies. Their kattar imaandari certificate was also given to Satyendar Jain who is yet to get bail from the courts. Is Kejriwal above courts? Now they are using platforms like Vanmahotsav, something apolitical for the enviorment to peddle their politics. Since your corrupt plan is busted. you'll talk about PM Modi in this manner? PM Modi with folded hands greeted President Kovind but why is AAP politicizing it? It is just done to deviate the people from the main issue, i.e- corruption," he added.

AAP-BJP engage in slugfest

A war of words erupted between the BJP and AAP on Sunday after the latter shared an edited clip of Prime Minister Modi. Taking to Twitter, AAP's Sanjay Singh shared a video of leaders greeting President Ram Nath Kovind at the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. In the video, PM Modi was seen standing, while other Members of Parliament (MPs) including Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcome the President with folded hands.

Questioning PM Modi, Sanjay Singh wrote, "Such an insult. Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you."

Shortly after, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya fact-checked the Aam Aadmi Party and dubbed Singh as a 'fake news peddler'. Sharing the original version of the video which shows PM Modi welcoming Kovind with folded hands before all other leaders, Malviya asked, "Whose (from Kejriwal to Sisodia) lies are caught every day, and habit of tolerating humiliation, how do you know the way people are respected?"

Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again.



जिनके (केजरीवाल से ले कर सिसोदिया तक) झूठ हर रोज़ पकड़े जाते हो, और अपमान सहना आदत, उन्हें लोगों का सम्मान कैसे किया जाता है, क्या पता? https://t.co/ntGA3OU5wY pic.twitter.com/1nYaN2lfE4 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 24, 2022

Thereafter, the AAP sent out tweets using an offensive hashtag against PM Modi. Posting clips of a press conference by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on the Van Mahotsav controversy, AAP's official Twitter handle used the offensive hashtag to insult the Prime Minister and raised questions on why his image was a part of the banner for the event.

The AAP has alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was to attend the government's 'Van Mahotsav', however, on the orders of the Prime Minister's Office, the police forcibly put the picture of PM Modi on the stage, following which Kejriwal decided to boycott the event.