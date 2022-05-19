BJP Slams AAP Over Ajay Kothiyal's Resignation; Asserts 'Kejriwal Running A Dictatorship'

Following the resignation tendered by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retired), who was also the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken the chance to slam the AAP leadership, asserting that Arvind Kejriwal is 'running a dictatorship.'

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the tweet of Ajay Kothiyal featuring his resignation letter to slam AAP top brass over the exit of the party's chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand. "Arvind Kejriwal's dictatorship is such that there is no hearing of the chief ministerial candidate in the Aam Aadmi Party", Sirsa wrote in Hindi.

कर्नल अजय कोठियाल का आम आदमी पार्टी से इस्तीफा। उत्तराखंड से मुख्यमंत्री उम्मीदवार थे@ArvindKejriwal की तानाशाही का आलम ये है कि आम आदमी पार्टी में मुख्यमंत्री पद के उम्मीदवार की भी कोई सुनवाई नहीं pic.twitter.com/FOrYb6VAye — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 18, 2022

Notably, Kothiyal's resignation came in line with many other resignations that transpired on the same day. While Congress leader Hardik Patel announced his exit from Congress, slamming party leadership, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also relinquished his responsibilities citing "personal reasons."

Earlier on Wednesday, Anil Baijal announced his resignation on his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Keeping in mind the sentiments of ex-servicemen, ex-paramilitary, elderly, women, youth and intellectuals, I am submitting my resignation from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party today, on 18th May 2022."

AAP's CM resigns after poll defeat

A decorated officer of the Indian Army, Colonel (retd) Ajay Kothiyal is known for training several young people in the state for recruitment in the Indian Army and other services. He was given the ticket to contest from Uttarkashi by AAP and was also pitched as the chief ministerial candidate. However, he lost the elections to BJP candidate Suresh Chauhan.

It has been said that Kothiyal was unhappy with the party's behaviour towards him as he felt being sidelined by the party's top leadership.

Following the party's drubbing in the elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal dissolved the party’s state unit along with all the 13 district units in the state and further appointed Deepak Bali as the new state unit president. Kothiyal also skipped the event where the announcement was made.

It is pertinent to note that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttarakhand after winning 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly.

Image: ANI/PTI