Reacting to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's demand for Bharat Ratna for Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that he should first get a gold medal for 'ghotala' (scam). Poonawalla even questioned Sisodia's allegations of being offered membership of the BJP and asked why doesn't the latter reveal the names of those who made him that offer.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, he said, "They have done four press conferences since morning, what is the difficulty for a party that believes in exposing the truth, that believes in transparency, to come out and name the person who made this kind of offer to them?" Poonawalla alleged that the reason why the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is mum is their habit of deviating from answering straightforward questions.

Poonawalla also cornered AAP on Rs 144 crore which was allegedly waived off by the Kejriwal government and the operational period of licenses was increased under the new Excise Policy 2021-22. The spokesperson further accused the Delhi government of benefitting the 'liquor mafia' not only in Delhi but also in Punjab and using international media outlets amid the liquor scam case.

Poonawalla slams Kejriwal for promises in Gujarat

Earlier today, Kejriwal, along with Sisodia, organised a press conference in Gujarat where he defended the latter from the allegations of being involved in a scam and made new promises about free education in the state. Slamming Kejriwal for his promises, Poonawalla said how would he provide good education in Gujarat when the AAP government failed to build even 50 new schools in Delhi out of the 500 promised.

Poonawalla claimed that as many as 700 existing schools in Delhi do not have Principals whereas 418 schools are functioning without Vice Principals. Besides, there are 40,000 vacant posts for teachers in the national capital. "They removed 22,000 guest teachers from Delhi schools, and they are promising of giving jobs to teachers in Gujarat? In the last few months they were supposed to build six hospitals, have they made even one hospital?", he questioned.

Underscoring that AAP has stopped free treatment in hospitals in Punjab, Poonawalla said that its leaders first make promises but avoid answering questions on corruption.

'Manish Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna': Kejriwal

During the press conference in Gujarat, Kejriwal claimed that Sisodia reformed government schools in Delhi and for that, he should get a Bharat Ratna. "The entire country's education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him", the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal also promised free and best health treatment to all Gujaratis claiming that clinics will be opened in all cities and villages. "We'll improve existing government hospitals and new government hospitals will be opened if needed", he added.