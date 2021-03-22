BJP Slams AAP's Opposition To GNCTD Bill; Points Out 'our MPs Got Re-elected In 2019'

Slamming AAP's opposition to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, ex-BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday, said that AAP had failed to win in Lok Sabha polls and hence was maligning BJP. Pointing out that all 7 Delhi MPs were re-elected, he said that it was incorrect to say that 'Delhi didn't vote for BJP'. He reiterated that only confusion has been eliminated and that nothing had changed in the Act.

BJP: 'AAP maligning BJP'

"If Kejriwal says that we could not win, then he should feel ashamed. Our all 7 MPs were re-elected, then don't say that Delhi didn't vote for BJP. When you have failed, now you want to malign BJP. This is a UT, Modi ji did not make this UT, it was made under Congress govt. We have just removed the confusion. Nothing has changed in the Bill," said Tiwari. READ | Delhi Dy CM Sisodia claims 'CM will be meaningless' as Lok Sabha debates GNCTD Bill

GNCTD Bill passed in Lok Sabha

On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill. The Bill which defines the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), has been opposed by AAP, terming it 'murder of democracy'. The Bill is yet to pass through the Rajya Sabha, where AAP MP Sanjay Singh has begun garnering support from other parties to oppose the Bill.

What is the GNCTD amendment?

According to PRS, the Bill proposes to define the powers of the Delhi government and the L-G with regard to the 1991 Act, amending it:

The term “government” referred to in any law made by the Legislative Assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor (LG)

Assembly can make Rules to regulate it, consistent to Lok Sabha

Bill prohibits Legislative Assembly from making rules for (i)day-to-day administration of the NCT, (ii) conduct any inquiry into administrative decisions

LG must reserve Bills passed by Legislative Assembly for President's assent - (i) if it diminishes Delhi HC's power (ii) President may direct to be reserved (iii) deals with salaries of Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and members of the Assembly and the Ministers (iv) official languages of the Assembly. LG must also reserve those Bills for the President which cover any of the matters outside the purview of the powers of the Legislative Assembly.

Executive action by the government must be taken in the name of the LG and his opinion must be obtained

AAP Vs Centre

Previously, in a 2019 Supreme Court judgement, Delhi government has been empowered to appoint special public prosecutors or law officers, fixing land revenue rates, the power to appoint or deal with the electricity commission or board. The SC also stated Delhi Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) cannot probe central government employees and that the Centre has the power to appoint Enquiry Commission. The SC has referred to the issue of transfers and posting of officers to a larger bench.

This has led to AAP accuse the BJP of 'giving LG power to stop work being done by the government elected by the people of Delhi' - leading to delay in schemes' implementation. In 2018, the SC had observed that the Delhi government need not obtain L-G’s concurrence on all governance issues, but only inform him. As of now law and order, and the police come under the Ministry of Home Affairs while administrative powers rest under the Delhi government.