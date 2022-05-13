Last Updated:

BJP Slams Akbaruddin Owaisi's 'Dog Vs Lion' Remark; Demands Action From Maharashtra Govt

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi stirred a fresh row by launching a veiled attack on MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his ultimatum on the use of loudspeakers.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: Republic/ANI/@Shezhad_Ind/Twitter


Reacting to All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's veiled attack on Raj Thackeray and his visit to Aurangzeb's tomb, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at the Maharashtra government and asked them to put sedition charge on Owaisi just like they did on the Rana couple.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on Akbaruddin Owaisi's 'Dog vs Lion' remark on MNS chief Raj Thackeray amid the loudspeaker row, BJP MLA from Maharashtra, Ram Kadam said, "MNS leader raised his voice so that everyone abides to the Supreme Court decision, what’s wrong in that?" 

"We are not against any religion but at the same time, we should be abiding by Honourable Court's order," he added.

Kadam slammed Akbaruddin Owaisi for paying a visit to Aurangzeb's tomb and took a jibe at the Maharashtra government for not taking any action against the brother of the AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi. 

"Owaisi has given respect to Aurangzeb's Tomb. Aurangzeb demolished several Hindu temples. Maharashtra government should put sedition charges on Owaisi," Kadam said.

READ | Activist RP Singh invites Owaisi to Gyanvapi Mosque, 'Can give enough proof for my claims'

"If Maharashtra government can put Rana Family into sedition act, so why they are not putting sedition act on Owaisi?" Kadam told Republic.

'Owaisi brothers are headmasters of hatred politics': Poonawalla

National spokesperson of BJP, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Akbaruddin Owaisi for making hateful speeches. Speaking to Republic, Poonawalla said, "Both the Owaisi brothers are the headmasters of hatred politics. They make such kinds of speeches, provocative hatred speeches."

READ | Amid loudspeaker row, pro-Hindu group sends hearing aids to Uddhav Thackeray, Owaisi

He added, "In Maharashtra, Owaisi visited terrorist Aurangzeb's tomb and government files cases against those who chant Hanuman Chalisa. Maharashtra government takes no action on speeches made by Owaisi, PFI."

READ | Owaisi condemns Rahul Bhat's murder; questions BJP govt over safety of Kashmiri Pandits

Akbaruddin Owaisi's veiled attack on Raj Thackeray

Akbaruddin Owaisi, the leader of the AIMIM, made a veiled attack on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray amid the loudspeaker row on Thursday in Aurangabad. Addressing a meeting in Aurangabad, Akbaruddin, without mentioning Raj Thackeray, said, "I have not come here to answer anyone, nor to call anyone bad. I don't want to answer anyone...I would say that those who bark, let them bark. Whatever breed the dog is of, let the dog bark as it wants to. The work of lions is to walk away quietly." Further asserting that he was not scared of anyone, he cautioned the public that, “we should avoid falling into a trap”.

READ | Owaisi calls Karnataka's anti-conversion law 'draconian violation of freedom of religion'

Earlier, Akbaruddin Owaisi visited Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad in Aurangabad and offered flowers. He was accompanied by Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and former MLA Waris Pathan.

READ | 'Let them bark': Akbaruddin Owaisi in veiled attack on Raj Thackeray over loudspeaker row
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND