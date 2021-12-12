BJP Slams Akhilesh Yadav Over Saryu Project Remark, Quips 'take Credit For Taj Mahal Also'

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement of allotting land for the Saryu Nahar National Project, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell head, Amit Malviya made an amusing remark stating one should not be surprised if he claims to have built the Taj Mahal. This comes after Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that the UP BJP government took five years to complete the remaining work of the 'Saryu National Project', which was three-fourths of the time of SP. The statement from Akhilesh Yadav was again a response to PM Modi who while inaugurating the Project in Balrampur earlier in the day took an indirect swipe at the SP leader.

Amit Malviya termed the SP leader as a liar and asserted, 'Starting in 1978, only 35.03% of the financial work had been done on the project till 2017. During this, the SP governments came and went, but nothing was done on the Saryu canal project. But you stay, take the credit for building the Taj Mahal with your hands'.

आप झूठ बोल रहे हैं।



1978 में शुरू हुई परियोजना पर 2017 तक मात्र 35.03% वित्तीय काम हुआ था।



इस दौरान सपा की सरकारें आईं और गईं, पर सरयू नहर परियोजना पर कुछ काम नहीं हुआ।



लेकिन आप तो आप ठहरे, लगे हाथ ताज महल बनाने का भी श्रेय ले लीजिए। https://t.co/XFd6FaK7mF pic.twitter.com/5XwFp9I5hV — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 11, 2021

Continuing his attack on the SP leader, Malviya added that the entire project was completed within four years after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power, with the help of the Central government.

"But Akhilesh claimed earlier this morning that he had laid the foundation stone of the project, then it is obvious that he lies on every issue. One should not be surprised if he claims to have built the Taj Mahal. When the election results will be declared, he would understand clearly how much has the Yogi government worked for the farmers, women, and the deprived sections of the society. The result is not too far," Malviya added.

SP vs BJP over Saryu Nahar National Project

Highlighting that Uttar Pradesh was in need of 'Yogya' and not 'Yogi government', Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday avenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Expressing happiness over the inauguration of the Saryu canal project, Yadav reiterated that it was the Samajwadi Party government that took the development project, contrary to what was being claimed by the BJP.

PM Modi in his address during the inauguration ceremony had come down heavily on the previous governments and added that he was pained at the 'misuse and insult' of the country's resources. The Prime Minister questioned the attitude of the leaders who, thinking that it's government money, cared less about how it was spent or wasted.

(With ANI inputs)