As the probe into the Kanpur clashes pick pace, BJP on Tuesday levelled big allegations against the Samajwadi Party. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya hit out at Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and claimed that the party has always backed criminals. Raising fresh allegations in the backdrop of the Varanasi blast case verdict, Maurya said that the SP tried to withdraw cases filed against criminals in the past.

BJP has now raised fresh allegations against Akhilesh Yadav and his party and said that the SP goes hand in glove with criminals. Launching an attack on the opposition party on the backdrop of the Varanasi blast verdict, KP Maurya said that Akhilesh Yadav should answer why his party withdrew criminal cases filed in the terror attack. It is pertinent to note that the BJP has raised similar allegations in the past as well.

“The Samajwadi Party is always with the criminals. SP and criminals have an old relationship. They tried to withdraw terrorist cases. Now, people have been sentenced in the cases. Akhilesh Yadav should answer this now. What will he say now?,” UP Dy CM Maurya said. He further added that the UP government welcomed the court decision on the Varanasi blast case that sentenced the serial blasts to convict Waliullah Khan to death.

BJP slams SP, calls it ‘Samaj Virodhi’

Meanwhile, BJP’s Shehzad Poonwala also backed the allegation against SP and asked Akhilesh Yadav to explain the same. Slamming the SP, he called the party ‘Samaj Virodhi’ and said that it ‘loved terrorists’. “Whether giving clean chit to terrorists of Varanasi blast who has been convicted now-stopped by Allahabad HC or whether it is patronage to 2008 Ahmedabad blast convict or raising questions on UP ATS- SamajVirodhi Party has always shown AATANKI PREM. Will Akhilesh ji answer now?” Poonwala tweeted.

Whether giving clean chit to terrorists of Varanasi blast who has been convicted now-stopped by Allahabad HC or whether it is patronage to 2008 Ahmedabad blast convict or raising questions on UP ATS- SamajVirodhi Party has always shown AATANKI PREM



Will Akhilesh ji answer now? pic.twitter.com/QP649rnVuG — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 7, 2022

BJP leader and UP minister Sidharth Nath Singh also came forward to hit out at the SP government. He claimed that the then SP government tried to free 15 people under trial from terrorist charges. “The SP government 10 years ago wanted 15 undertrials freed from terrorist charges, including those of Waliullah and Shamim in the Varanasi 2006 blasts, and now the court has given them the death penalty. Will the SP supremo tell whether it was his decision in the national interest?” he tweeted in Hindi.

Varanasi blast verdict

Varanasi serial blasts convict Waliullah Khan was sentenced to death by a sessions court and was sentenced to life imprisonment in another case, sixteen years after the explosions rocked the city. At least 20 people were killed and over 100 were left injured after blasts at the Sankat Mochan temple and the cantonment railway station on March 7, 2006.

Ghaziabad Sessions Court Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha convicted Waliullah in two cases, which were lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of murder, attempt to murder and mutilation, and the Explosives Act. Waliullah was acquitted in one case because of inadequate evidence, district government counsel Rajesh Sharma told PTI.

Image: FACEBOOK/ INSTA/ TWITTER