BJP Slams Akhilesh Yadav's 'Yogya Govt' Jibe; Attacks SP For Celebrating Jinnah

BJP leader Anila Singh hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks that "UP required Yogya, not Yogi government," and retorted that Yadav's term was "bhog and bhogi." According to Singh, "UP has Yogi sarkar and UP doesn't want Bhogi sarkar. Akhilesh's tenure was of 'bhog and bhogi.' We know very well that how actors and other celebrities were called to celebrate Safai Utsav. On the contrary, we celebrate Vikas Utsav, Deepotsav Rangotsav with the people of UP. So, the people of UP are with Yogi, not with bhogi."

Anila Singh hailed the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state and noted that the BJP was known for bringing social welfare initiatives for the people's upliftment, while the SP was busy celebrating Jinnah. She further said that Azam Khan, who allegedly 'looted' Rampur's poor, was SP's 'poster boy.'

BJP leader Anila Singh attacks SP

"BJP has a record of bringing social schemes for the upliftment of the people of this country. But if we talk about Akhilesh Yadav's party, for them, definitely we have seen that how he has all the praises for Jinnah. We know that their poster boy is Azam khan, a person who looted poor people in Rampur. Akhilesh Yadav pampers Mukhtar Ansari. So, definitely, the people of UP people do not deserve this. People deserve Jan Dhan Yojana, they deserve all the social benefits which the BJP is providing through its various welfare schemes," said the BJP leader. Singh's comments come after Yadav remarked on Saturday that Uttar Pradesh needed a 'Yogya Sarkar' (capable government) rather than a 'Yogi Sarkar,' in a dig at the Yogi Adityanath administration's distribution of laptops and tablets to children.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had responded to CM Yogi Adityanath's decision to offer free laptops and tablets to young people in order to make them "smart youth," saying, "For the past 4.5 years, the government did not distribute laptop and tablets to any youngsters. Now, when the elections are approaching, the government remembers distributing freebies. The one that knows to operate a laptop, the internet... The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either, adding that "Yogya Sarkar, not Yogi Sarkar, is what Uttar Pradesh needs." All of these changes are noteworthy since the state of Uttar Pradesh is set to hold Assembly elections early next year.

(Image: PTI/ANI)