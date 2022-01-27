BJP Slams Ansari Over 'intolerance' Row, Alleges 'event Organisers Have Extremist Links'

Speaking at a special Congressional briefing on Republic Day, ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari sparked a row by accusing the Centre of perpetuating 'intolerance'. Ansari alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was seeking to discriminate between citizens on the basis of religion. Following this, several BJP leaders have now come forward to slam the ex-VP over his remarks.

Speaking about the former Vice President’s controversial comments, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that it is the peak of anti-India propaganda. “This is unfortunate. This is anti-India propaganda. We are a secular nation that respects the value of unity and we condemn comments like this,” the Union Minister said.

Furthermore, Naqvi also hit out at the Indian American Muslim Council, the organisation that held the event. Naqvi said that the organisation has a history of attacking India, and it is at the organisation’s event that the ‘India bashing brigade’ launched such a condemnable attack on the nation.

“This (Indian American Muslim Council) is the organisation whose link is with ISI, its link is with all such organisations which are engaged in conspiracy and conspiracy to disturb the peace and harmony of the whole world,” he said.

Slamming Ansari for his comments, Naqvi said, “A conspiracy to defame India was being spread all over the world from the platform of the institution involved in conspiracies and conspiracies to tarnish the image of our country by a person sitting on a constitutional post of our country.”

Amit Malviya slams Hamid Ansari

Reacting to the development, BJP's IT chief Amit Malviya took to his Twitter handle to slam Ansari for his comments. Malviya shared a thread of tweets by a group called DisInfo Lab on Twitter, explaining that the event where the ex-VP made the controversial comments was funded by the Indian American Muslim Council. Sharing the thread about the functioning of IAMC, Malviya alleged that the event was joined by the ‘favourite of Sonia Gandhi’. He alleged that the IAMC was an organisation with links to Jamaat-e-Islami.

“Hamid Ansari, former VP and favourite of Sonia Gandhi, shared stage with US legislators, all with a history of taking anti-India stands, in a programme hosted by the Indian American Muslim Council, an organisation with links to Jamaat-e-Islami, lobbying to blacklist India,” the BJP IT chief tweeted. According to the thread, the event was held and headed by the IAMC, which was working to blacklist India.

“Former VP Ansari & Actor Swara Bhaskar participating in an event by IAMC to ‘save pluralism’ on Republic Day. They may not know: IAMC paid money to get India black-list by the US is linked with Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) & Linked with the fraud in name of Covid crisis,” the tweet by DisInfo Lab shared by Amit Malviya claimed. “IAMC founder Shaik Ubaid collected funds in the name of Rohingyas and paid to Lobby firm FGR for getting India blacklisted by USCIRF! FGR head Terry Allen was a long time associate of Nadine Maenza, USCIRF Chair, who is also ‘saving pluralism’ in India,” the tweet added.

The thread further claimed that the IAMC is headed by Rasheed Ahmed, who was Executive Director (2008-17) of the Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA), which was yet another questionable organisation. “At the peak of the COVID crisis in India, IMANA collected funds in the name of helping India and robbed all money,” the tweet further alleged.

Furthermore, the group in their thread of tweets also alleged that IAMC members like Kaleem Kawaja have been vocal supporters of the Taliban and was close to extremist groups. Amit Malviya reiterated the same in the BJP press briefing and slammed Ansari for being part of the event.

Hamid Ansari levels 'intolerance' charge

Speaking at a special Congressional briefing, co-hosted by 17 organizations including Amnesty International (USA), Genocide Watch, Hindus for Human Rights and Indian American Muslim Council, ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari contended that the current regime was attempting to paint an electoral majority as the mandate for a religious majority. His comments sparked a row as he accused the Centre of perpetuating 'intolerance'.

Moreover, he alleged that the BJP government was seeking to discriminate between citizens on the basis of religion. Actor Swara Bhasker, Archbishop Peter Machado, Senator Ed Markey from Massachusetts, Congressmen Jim McGovern, Andy Levin and Jamie Raskin, ex-Mauritius president Ameenah Gurib-Fakim and Nadine Maenza who chairs the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom also attended this event. Multiple participants raised concerns about the human rights situation in India and the alleged threat to religious minorities.

