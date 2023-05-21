BJP Slams Arvind Kejriwal Meeting Nitish, Digs At Congress Snubbing Him In Karnataka

The BJP, on Sunday, took a dig at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for not being invited to Bengaluru for the swearing ceremony of CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar. Just hours after Kejriwal's meeting with his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Delhi, BJP leaders addressed a press conference in the national capital where they highlighted Congress snubbing the Delhi CM.

"People have started ignoring Arvind Kejriwal. He was not even invited to Karnataka for the swearing-in ceremony," BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said. He also stated that "those who joined Kejriwal have reduced their stature."

"Those people whom Kejriwal once considered the idol of corruption, today he is seen standing with them. People have understood that Arvind Kejriwal, who called others corrupt, himself turned out to be the biggest corrupt," Tiwari further said.

Delhi BJP MPs are addressing a Press Conference. https://t.co/EnMjlguG3L — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) May 21, 2023

Kejriwal was among the few chief ministers apart from those from the BJP who were not invited by the Congress to the swearing-in ceremony of new Karnataka ministers on Saturday.

Nitish Kumar applauds Kejriwal for 'good work' in Delhi

The Bihar CM applauded Kejriwal for his 'good work' in Delhi and assured him of the support from the opposition parties. While speaking to reporters, Nitish Kumar also said that the ordinance to empower the Delhi Lieutenant Governor over the CM is wrong. "Look at the Constitution and see what is right. Whatever he (Kejriwal) is saying is right. We are completely with him," Nitish Kumar said.

He also said that Kejriwal "is doing good work in Delhi and it's surprising that his government is being stopped from doing its work. That's why we are saying that all (opposition parties) in the country should come together," he added. Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who also visited the national capital, alleged the Centre is "continuously troubling and harassing" non-BJP governments in different states. "I can say with full confidence that the BJP will never return to power in Delhi," he added.