BJP Slams Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee For 'maligning Probe Agencies' After Minister's Arrest

Union Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar came down heavily upon West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over criticising Central investigation agencies and raising questions about their credibility amid the arrest of state minister Partha Chatterjee. In a major development on the intervening night of July 22 and 23, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided locations linked to Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee, leading to the recovery of cash worth over Rs 21 crore and over 20 mobile phones.

IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had, in the past, praised Partha Chatterjee that he is doing good work and it's for everybody to see what good work he was doing. "West Bengal CM Mamata ji has been appreciating Partha Chatterjee that he is performing well. It wasn't known what was she talking about but now we all know, Mamata ji was praising the ability of Chatterjee to manage Rs 21 Cr."

He didn't keep the attack limited to just the WB government but also lashed out at the state governments where top political leaders are facing action by investigation agencies.

"There is a spotlight on political corruption in WB and it answers the question about Mamata Banerjee's leadership of abusing the ED, leading an attack on the investigative agencies and giving a political colour to the investigation and prosecution of political corruption by the WB govt," Chandrasekhar said.

'ED is not the point of debate but corruption': BJP

Chandrasekhar added state governments across states are defaming central agencies when action is being taken against political leaders. "In Jharkhand, the former associate of Punjab's CM, MVA govt of Maharashtra, where thousands of crores of benami properties has been amassed, the CM of Kerala who is accused of gold smuggling. All of them have one common thread that instead of answering the charges, to create mobs and intimidating officers doing their duty of these agencies (Sic)."

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said TMC speaks bad about the investigation agencies, when action is taken against TMC party leaders. "They dont even stop to defame the probe agemcies like ED when they expose corruption. Now when Arpita Mukherjee has been arrested, TMC said they have no connection with her. The world is calling Bengalis a thief because of these corrupt leaders in the present WB government. We expect the corrupt will be punished," he said.

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli stated the centre of the debate is not Enforcement Directorate (ED) but corruption.

"ED is not the point of debate but corruption. If there is corruption, action should be taken as per the law and that is the job of investigation agencies. The mountains of cash worth Rs 20 crore, as press reports have shown is a lot. If the cash has been recovered, that means black money is generated," the BJP leader told Republic.

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee arrested by ED

In a massive blow to the TMC on July 23, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the SSC recruitment scam. Former Education minister, Chatterjee is presently the state's Commerce and Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister. In the aftermath of the high-profile arrest of TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee, Republic has accessed exclusive details pertaining to the SSC scam probe in West Bengal. According to sources, jewellery worth Rs 77 lakh has been recovered from Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee’s residence.

While the CBI had been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off. He has already been interrogated by the CBI on April 26 and May 18. As per sources, Chatterjee was taken into custody as he was reportedly elusive about the source of money.

(Image: ANI/PTI)