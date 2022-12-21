BJP Slams 'brat' Rahul Gandhi, Claims Ex-Min Tied His Shoelaces During Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi found himself in the eye of the storm once again after a video of him from Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra emerged on Wednesday. In the video shared by the Bharatiya Janta Party, the Gandhi scion can be seen walking alongside other Congress leaders, when Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, a former Union Minister, goes down on his knees seemingly tying the shoelaces of the 52-year-old.

"Former union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh goes down on his knee to tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoelace. The arrogant entitled brat instead of helping himself is seen patting his back…," wrote Amit Malviya, the Information and Technology head of the BJP on Twitter, sharing the 22-second-long video.

BJP slams 'culture' in Congress

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Malviya elaborated on the kind of culture prevailing in Congress, calling it a party where 'people really have no self-respect, sycophancy is to another level and everything revolves around the Gandhis'.

"And this is a shining example of that. I mean, why would anybody aspiring for a dignified public life would ever want to be associated with the Congress, India being a young country that it is where people are aspiring for better opportunities, and then we have this kind of culture perpetrated by a political party whose leader fancies himself as the young face. I mean it is deplorable," he said.

इसी परिपाटी की बात कर रहे थे खड़गे जी? कांग्रेस में पिद्दियों की कमी नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/FtHCCwNTwu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2022

The Rajasthan leg of the yatra ended on Tuesday, covering a distance of around 485 km within the span of 15 days in the party-ruled state. The yatra traversed across the six districts of Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and Alwar in Rajasthan before entering Haryana on Wednesday.

During its Haryana leg, Gandhi is expected to interact with ex-servicemen on December 21 and with farmers and farmers' organisations on December 23. After the completion of the first phase of the yatra in Haryana, the Wayanad MP, along with other leaders and party supporters, will reach Delhi on December 24 for a nine-day break.