BJP Slams BRS, Kavitha Over 'agency Misuse' Allegations; 'Blaming Our Party To Save Face'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at BRS leader K Kavitha and K Chandrashekar-led Telangana government over Kavitha's allegation of harassment by the saffron party. BJP national vice-president DK Aruna said that BRS is blaming her party to save its own face.

Reacting to Kavitha's allegation of harassment by the BJP, DK Aruna said that if the BJP was trying to harass her, she would have been behind bars. "She is diverting the issue by saying that ED summoned her. She is going to stage a protest in Delhi. If BJP was trying to harass her, Kavitha would have been behind bars. BJP doesn’t target any party or person. As she knew that the investigation agencies are going to summon her, she planned a protest in Delhi to sidetrack the issue," Aruna told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, after getting summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kavitha alleged that the saffron party was misusing the central agencies. She claimed that the Opposition is being "oppressed" and "harassed" by the BJP.

'ED does not seek approval from PM Modi': DK Aruna

The BJP national vice-president further alleged that the BRS is blaming the BJP to save its face. "Wherever there is a complaint of corruption, Central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate do their work. Probe agencies carry out an investigation in such matters," she said.

Adding further, she said, "Wherever there is any complaint of corruption, ED does not seek approval from PM Modi. They are scared of PM Modi as he had said in 2014 before forming the government at the Centre that he would launch a crackdown on corruption. The investigation agencies are doing their job. What is the role of the BJP in this?"

The BJP leader slammed the BRS saying, "In Telangana, entire power lies in hands of one family & they (BRS) think that all are like them. Here, police cases are being registered against those who stand against BRS, their livelihood being destroyed. This is the habit of BRS not BJP."

'I am being targeted': BRS' K Kavitha

Speaking to Republic over ED summons in the Delhi liquor case, K Kavitha stated, "There are ED, I-T and CBI excesses today on behalf of the political party in power. My point is, do not use that as an extension of your party. Today I'm being targeted tomorrow common people will be targeted."

When asked whether she met any of the accused in the liquor case, the daughter of the Telangana CM said, "I meet 200 people at my home every single day. I met you now, if you go out and do something which is not in the legal framework and if the system wants to hold me responsible then that is not fair."