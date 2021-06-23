BJP Slams Chidambaram For Mocking Vaccination Pace; Shifts Blame On Congress-ruled States

On Wednesday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya hit back at Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram for mocking India's COVID-19 vaccination pace. Chidambaram had claimed that India recorded 88.09 lakh vaccinations on Monday by hoarding doses a day earlier. Taking a dig at Union Ministers for claiming that the country created a world record for vaccinations done in a single day, he pointed out that the inoculation figures for Tuesday were quite low.

Responding to this, Malviya highlighted that 54.22 lakh persons were administered the jab on Tuesday. According to the BJP leader, the Congress-ruled states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra were responsible for dragging down the overall vaccination rate in the nation. However, the data shows that barring for Rajasthan which recorded 3,80,175 vaccinations on Tuesday, Punjab (1,15,118), Maharashtra (5,59,345), Chhattisgarh (1,09,339) and Jharkhand (1,02,960) saw an increase in the inoculation pace compared to Monday.

India closed Tuesday at 54.22 lakh vaccinations after a record Monday. It is the Congress ruled States that are limping, and dragging India down. So keep the scorn and derision for your colleagues and allies in Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra, spare us. https://t.co/7aZpHTnYnM — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 23, 2021

India's COVID-19 fight

At present, there are 6,62,521 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 2,89,26,038 patients have been discharged and 3,89,302 deaths have been reported. While the country has shown a considerable dip in daily cases indicating that the second wave is on the wane, the vaccination drive was adversely affected since May 1 owing to a shortage of doses and the decentralized vaccine procurement policy. Addressing the nation on June 7, PM Modi rolled back this policy and announced that the Centre will procure 75% of the vaccine stock and distribute it to the states for free from June 21.

Most importantly, this stock can now be used for all adults and not just those aged above 45. Speaking at the 'Building Back Stronger- Health' session of the G7 summit on June 12, PM Modi thanked the G7 and other guest countries- Australia, South Korea and South Africa for their support during the second COVID-19 wave. Moreover, he delved into the successful use of open-source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management and offered to share the expertise with other developing nations

Committing India's support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance, he also sought the G7's support for the proposal moved at the WTO for a TRIPS waiver on COVID-related technologies. With the Union government predicting that 216 crore vaccine doses are in the pipeline, the inoculation drive is expected to get a huge impetus. A total of 23,87,35,871 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 5,12,79,421 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.