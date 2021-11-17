BJP Slams CM Kejriwal For Blaming Stubble Burning In Punjab & Haryana For Poor Delhi AQI

Calling out Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's incompetence to check Delhi air pollution, which is categorised as 'very poor', Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at the Aam Admi Party supremo for evading his responsibility and shifting the onus on farmers' burning crop stubbles. Patra's statement holds relevance as CM Kejriwal had earlier stated that stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana triggered air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

'Kejriwal blamed farmers of Punjab and Haryana for Delhi air pollution' BJP leader

During BJP's joint presser with Adesh Gupta, Patra asserted, "There was a lot of discussion about stubble and how stubble is causing maximum pollution. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Ji has talked a lot about stubble. Kejriwal Ji has blamed the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for the pollution in Delhi. But if there is pollution in Delhi due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, then Punjab and Haryana should have maximum pollution. But instead, Delhi's air quality is worse, why so?"

'How much money spent on controlling pollution & how much on advertising': Sambit Patra

In addition, while referring to an RTI report accessed by him, Patra enumerated that CM Kejriwal has spent Rs 40,000 on the regulation of air pollution arising out of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. Sarcastically, Patra said, "Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Ji has talked a lot about stubble. Kejriwal Ji has blamed the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for the pollution in Delhi."

Moreover, Patra recalled that right after the second wave of COVID-19, the Supreme Court had questioned the Arvind Kejriwal government over the outstretched medical infrastructure of Delhi.

He said, "Last time, the Supreme Court reprimanded the Kejriwal government and said that we should do an audit and see how much income you earn and how much do you spend on your advertising. There must be a discussion on this topic that how much income was generated, how much money was spent on controlling pollution and how much was spent on their advertisement."

Furthermore, Patra admitted that the decline in the air quality of the national capital poses serious risks and threats to the future and health of generations. He urged people to unite in the battle against pollutants, 'leaving aside politics'.

"The way the Supreme Court is hearing about pollution, The way pollution is making a dent in the future health of our children, then it is natural that we all should unite in this. It has to be said with great sadness that this press conference is being held from Delhi itself and if any state of the country that is suffering from maximum pollution, it is Delhi," Sambit Patra said.