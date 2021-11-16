BJP Slams CM Kejriwal For Poor Management Of Delhi Pollution: 'He Is Doing Politics'

The National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sambit Patra, on Tuesday, accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of politicising the issue of air pollution. He said the air quality deteriorating in the national capital is a serious issue and should not be politized, reported ANI.

Sambit Patra told ANI, "The issue of pollution, which is a very serious issue, requires everyone to work together, there should not be any kind of politics in it".

Accusing CM Arvind Kejriwal of not working towards managing the issue of pollution, Patra said, "He (Arvind Kejriwal) is doing politics of advertising and yesterday was caught red-handed in the Supreme Court".

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard a plea filed by a group of concerned citizens as Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category.

Citing RTI provided information, BJP spokesperson said that over Rs. 40,000 was spent on biodegradable capsules while Rs 15,84,00,000 has been spent on advertisements. He further added, "If you open the newspaper, watch TV on the subject of smog tower, then we have installed the smog tower, they are advertising on all these topics, they are spending crores on it".

According to Patra, the installed smog tower which is set up using CSR's money is partially functional today. Referring to DTC buses' contribution to air pollution, he said that the cluster buses are 10-12 years old and so are contributing heavily to air pollution. Sambit Patra further demanded CM Arvind Kejriwal clarify all the issues related to the air pollution situation witnessed in the national capital.

Supreme Court on Delhi air pollution

The Supreme Court heard a plea filed regarding Delhi's air pollution after the national capital and neighbouring state of Haryana announced measures to curb pollution.

Expressing distress over the executive meeting held earlier, the apex court said that holding an emergency meeting is not a way to resolve the issue. The Court told the Delhi government to ask the created committee members to implement an immediate action to control the situation by November 16 evening.

The Supreme Court further stated that stubble burning is a serious issue and appropriate measures must be immediately taken to improve the situation.

The three judges panel led by Chief Justice NV Ramana urged the Centre and state governments to impose work from home options for employees. The Court also ordered to cut down on industrial pollution and limit dust.

(Image: PTI/ANI/@BJP4INDIA/TWITTER)