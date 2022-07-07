BJP Slams CM Kejriwal Over AAP MLA's Alleged Attack On Citizens; 'Shows Their True Face'

After Delhi police registered a case against AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi for allegedly attacking two men over the sewage complaint, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal stating that it is the true face of the party.

Speaking to Republic on the alleged attack by AAP MLA, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is the true face of the AAP’s Kejriwal. Here AAP means 'Anti-People Party'. We have seen their anarchism in Punjab and in Delhi. When people take issues to the MLAs, they are beaten up. "Today I want to ask the question will Kejriwal sack this MLA. Or will he defend like he defended Satyendra Jain? Because this is the most disgusting action that a public representative can do... Look at the arrogance of this party, they beat up a person who comes with their problem. They have betrayed the people of Delhi and Punjab," Poonwalla told Republic.

Shehzad Poonwalla also attacked the AAP through his Twitter post, saying, "This is the true face of AAP! Anarchist,'Anti-People party! ABCD of AAP A- Advertising, B- Blaming. C- Corruption, D-Dadagiri"

Kejriwal's MLA Akhilesh Tripathi allegedly assaults 2 men because they approached him about some problem from the area, both victims shifted to hospital!!



This is true face of AAP! Anarchist,Anti People party!



ABCD of AAP



A- Advertising

B- Blaming

C- Corruption

D-Dadagiri https://t.co/ZPVzC9seLT — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 7, 2022

'MLA must be booked under Gunda act': Delhi BJP spokesperson

Reacting to the alleged attack on two men by the AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor called the incident "shocking" and said that the Delhi police must book the MLA under Gunda Act.

Speaking to Republic, Kapoor said, "It's very shocking news. Earlier also AAP MLAs had attacked women complaining about water shortages in their area. This party is in a habit, whoever speaks about their wrong deeds is physically assaulted. It is a part of their strategy. I urge the Delhi police to book Akhilesh Tripathi under the Gunda Act." He further claimed that the MLA managed to influence some authorities and earlier a very minor case was constructed. He then asked whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take any action against his party MLA?

Delhi BJP Vice President, Ashok Goel also spoke to Republic and said, "Yesterday at some event AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi was present. Guddu Halwai complained to him about the sewage issue nearby his house. This is a common thing. But the MLA got angry about this and he along with his supporters attacked Guddu Halwai. Guddu was severely injured as a result."

'AAP MLA must resign': BJP

Ashok Goel further said, "They (AAP) are not listening to the problems being faced by the people, but they are attacking them. This is not a work of an elected government or an elected MLA. He has no right to stay on his post. The Delhi government has to solve the sewage issue or they have to stop giving big promises."

AAP MLA allegedly assaults two men

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani informed PTI that Guddu and Mukesh were shifted to BJRM hospital in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after the alleged assault. DCP Rangnani further stated that Guddu's statement was recorded on Wednesday, wherein he said that on Wednesday, he was present at a function alongside a railway line near Jailor Wala Bagh, Ashok Vihar, where he was providing catering services.

According to DCP, during the function, Guddu met AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi and complained to him about sewage problems in the area. Following this, the MLA got angry and allegedly hit him on the head with a brick. Adding further, DCP Northwest Delhi said that Mukesh Babu, a relative of Guddu Halwai, tried to mediate but he was too assaulted by Tripathi.

Guddu sustained an injury on the left side of the head while Mukesh has no external injury. A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up, a police official said, PTI reported.