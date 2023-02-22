BJP Slams CM Sangma As Meghalaya Denies Permission For PM's Rally, Calls Him 'insecure'

After the administration in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district denied permission for a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Meghalaya, a political battle has sparked in the state between the ruling party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of state assembly elections slated to happen on February 27.



The state unit of BJP has slammed the Conrad Sangma-led government saying that people will forever loathe the CM for this decision.

BJP slams Meghalaya CM

BJP leader and the party's spokesperson in the state, Bernad N Marak on Tuesday said, “The Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, under direct instructions from a very scared and insecure Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, denied us permission to hold a campaign rally at the PA Sangma Stadium.”

"It was sad and unfortunate that a sitting Prime Minister was prevented from meeting his fellow citizens. The fear of losing the assembly elections is haunting Conrad Sangma and has driven him crazy. The people of Garo Hills will forever loathe the CM for this decision of his,” Marak added.

'Not involved': CM Sangma

Amid ongoing controversy over the denied permission to hold the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the national president of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and CM of the Meghalaya Conrad Sangma has denied the allegations leveled against him by the BJP, saying that he had no role in the denial of permission for PM Modi’s rally.



Responding to the allegations, the CM said that the permission for campaign rallies is given by the Election Commission (EC) and the district administration was adhering to directives issued by the poll panel.

CM Sangma said, “All permissions come from the Election Commission of India and based on the same, the district administration takes action as advised. So, neither the NPP nor myself had anything to do with it. Dragging us into this is completely wrong. I didn’t get permission for many of my rallies.”

“It is a fact that when PM Modi holds a programme, a huge crowd gathers to listen to him. So, I believe that the district administration might have felt that a huge gathering for the PM’s rally might damage the natural surroundings,” the CM reacted to a possible reason behind West Garo Hills district administration denying permission, reports the news agency.