BJP Slams Thackeray's 'E-Bhoomi Puja' Suggestion, Says 'Shiv Sena Has Sacrificed Hindutva'

Slamming Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray's 'E-Bhoomi Pujan' remark, BJP MLA Ram Kadam, on Sunday said that Sena - its former saffron ally, has sacrificed Hindutva. Citing that Thackeray was speaking like NCP Sharad Pawar and AIMIM, he said it was unacceptable to any Ram Bhakt. He said that Sena has left Hindutva for politics and post.

BJP: Sena sacrificed Hindutva for power

"All Ram Bhakts have been waiting for Bhoomi Pujan for 450 years. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar unexpectedly opposed it, AIMIM leader opposed it for vote bank. In the same vein, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray opposing it is not good for him," said Kadam adding, "For powers and post, Sena has sacrificed Hindutva- this has been accepted by India and the world. But to this level they would have let go, is not acceptable to any Ram Bhakt. Mandir is an issue of faith, do not politicise it."

Uddhav Thackeray: 'E-bhoomi pujan can be done'

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that Bhoomi Poojan at Ayodhya Ram Temple can be conducted through video-conference in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Thackeray said that while he would be attending the event, he said what would happen to the lakhs of Ram Bhakts. Both of Thackeray's allies - NCP and Congress have opposed the Bhoomi pujan held on August 5 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

"An e-bhoomi pujan can be done. The ground-breaking ceremony can be held through video-conference. I can go to Ayodhya for the ceremony, but what about lakhs of Ram bhakts? Lakhs of people would be interested in attending the ceremony. Will we allow the spread of coronavirus?," Thackeray said in the Saamana interview.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya on August 5. The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra has invited 150 guests - including Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Home Minister Amit Shah and social distancing norms will be followed. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023- the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls. Approximately, 200 people will attend the event.

