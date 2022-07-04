BJP Slams Cong Over PM Modi's Security Breach In AP; Calls It An 'attempt To Target Him'

The security breach incident during PM Modi's visit of Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, the second in the last six months, is a deliberate attempt to target the Prime Minister and his position, said BJP.

Shehzad Poonawalla, national spokeperson of BJP stated, if Congress is threatening the PM, there is no need for a Pakistan to issue threats and also demanded action from the Congress top brass against their workers who engage in such condemnable acts.

In a shocking incident, Congress workers can be seen in Vijaywada on the rooftop of the building chanting 'Modi Go Back' slogans and released balloons which were seen flying in close proximity to the PM's chopper. Although there was no harm reported, this is being seen as a major security lapse in the PM's convoy.

Terming these incidents as being willfully done by the Congress, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is a deliberate design and conspiracy by the Congress party, which time and again indulges in threatening the PM or cause harm to his body and personage. We have already seen this in Punjab, when the Channi government didn't condemn the security breach but deliberated it. We have seen Sheikh Hussain and Subodh Kant Sahay calling upon Death for the PM. Now we have the Congress workers who could have demonstrated anywhere, what if the ballons came in with explosives, what would have happened to the PM. You can hate a person but why hate the PM's position."

BJP demands action against party workers

Poonawalla also took severe objection to the lack of action by the Congress party against the workers who indulge in such actions against the PM, "Actions have been taken by Congress leaders, accusing and abusing the PM, trying to cause harm to him and Congress party takes no action against them. Has Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi ever taken action on any of these cases? No. In fact they promoted people who said they will threaten the PM and therefore this is a deliberate design of the Congress party."

Security lapse during PM Modi's visit of Amritsar

The PM's convoy was stuck for about 15-20 minutes on a bridge in Amritsar due to a blockade. In the run-up to the assembly elections in Punjab, he was travelling via road as the weather was turbulent and not suitable for travel by air. He was on his way to Firozepur to address a public rally and also for laying the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 42,750 crore.

Image: ANI