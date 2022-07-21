BJP Slams Cong Protests On Sonia Gandhi's Summon: 'When Modi Was Quizzed, Did We Protest?'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went guns blazing at the Congress on Thursday as the party organized a nationwide satyagraha against the summon issued by Enforcement Directorate to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald Case. Recalling the time when Narendra Modi faced questioning in the Gujarat riots case of 2002, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the then Chief Minister respected the agencies and attended every summon.

"When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he faced questioning in several cases. He appeared before the agencies and replied to their queries for 12 hours. Did we protest in Gujarat or Delhi? BJP respects the agencies, while the Congress demoralizes them,” the former Union minister said at a press meet.

'Not satyagraha, but duragraha'

Prasad further asked if senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have appeared before the ED, what was so special about the Gandhi family that the whole country is supposed to offer satyagraha. "This is not satyagraha. This is in fact, 'duragraha' (blasphemy) of the rule of law," he said.

"Sonia ji and Rahul Gandhi ji are on bail in the National Herald case in which they are accused of cheating, fraud and conspiracy. After seeking bail in the case, they moved the Supreme Court seeking for quashing of the FIR but were rejected. The I-T took up the matter and found glaring irregularity. Ultimately, the Gandhis approached the Tribunal and then the High Court but did not succeed. You are in a legal position to respond to the summon," said Prasad.

The political tempers are high in Delhi with Congress launching a protest ahead of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. Earlier in the day, Congress alleged that its party headquarters has been barricaded and police were barring media from entering the office.

After skipping the earlier summons on June 8 and June 21 owing to COVID-19, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the investigators at 11 am on Thursday. The ED last month quizzed Rahul Gandhi for five days in connection with the National Herald case.