BJP Slams Congress' Attitude Towards Sardar Patel; Calls It 'typical Dynastic Mindset’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday has slammed the Congress party for its ‘typical dynastic mindset’ after a leaked video exposed party leaders insulting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The viral video shows former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah persuading Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar to install Patel’s picture along with Indira Gandhi, claiming that the BJP may criticise. Reacting to the event, Sambit Patra has now said that the BJP never appropriated Sardar Patel but instead gave him due to place.

The leaked footage shows the Congress leaders having an insulting conversation about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. During the event, Siddaramaiah is seen asking Shivakumar to install Patel’s picture along with Indira Gandhi. The event organised at the Bengaluru party office to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi sees Congress leaders place an image of Sardar Patel as the day also marked his birth anniversary.

Sambit Patra slams Congress for insulting Sardar Patel

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has now criticised Congress over the incident and said that the party chooses the Gandhi ‘family’ over the great leaders of the country. “Leaked voices of top Karnataka Congress leaders during a Press briefing exposes the typical “Dynastic” mindset of the party where tall leaders like Sardar Patel are pulled out of “Store Rooms” lest the BJP doesn’t take political benefit out of the situation. #CongressInsultsPatel,” Patra tweeted.

Leaked voices of top Karnataka Congress leaders during a Press briefing exposes the typical “Dynastic” mindset of the party where tall leaders like Sardar Patel are pulled out of “Store Rooms” lest the BJP doesn’t take political benefit out of the situation.#CongressInsultsPatel — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) November 24, 2021

Adding to the attack, he said that Congress rejected the Sardar. “The Congress can never think beyond the “Gandhis” ..for them it’s the Family over Subash Bose, Sardar Patel & Baba Saheb Ambedkar. BJP never appropriated Sardar Patel.. Since the Congress rejected the Sardar, we gave due place to the “Iron Man” of India,” Patra further said.

Cong leaders exposed in a viral video

In the viral video, the Congress leaders are seen having discussions about whether to keep the picture or not. Replying to Siddaramaiah’s demand, Shivakumar is heard saying that “we never keep Patel’s picture on the day”. However, he is later seen asking an employee to bring the photograph of Sardar Patel and place it alongside the picture of Gandhi. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, and the date also marks the death anniversary of former Indira Gandhi. The video, which exposes the Congress leaders, was released by BJP MLA and former minister MP Renukacharya.

Image: PTI/ Twitter