BJP Slams Congress Delegation's Jahangirpuri Visit; 'Votebank Paryatan Politics'

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) took a jibe at the Congress as the party delegation on Thursday arrived at the Jahangirpuri demolition site in order to meet the people whose illegal shops and houses were razed. Taking to Twitter, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the grand old party.

Accusing the Congress of doing vote-bank politics, Poonawalla said that Rajasthan Congress' in-charge Ajay Maken didn't have the time to meet the victims of Ramnavami clashes in Karauli but has instead visited Delhi to meet the people affected by the demolition.

Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Ajay Maken is in-charge of Congress in Rajasthan. Wonder if he got time to meet the Hindu victims of Karauli & meet those who lost houses & were injured due to Matloob Ahmad (Cong backed corporator & main accused who is still on the run). Votebank Paryatan Politics".

Congress delegation at Jahagirpuri Demolition site

On Thursday, a Congress delegation led by General Secretary Ajay Maken along with other party leaders arrived at Jahangirpuri to meet families affected by the demolition drive that was conducted on Wednesday. While speaking to the media, Ajay Maken said that the Congress delegation has come to Jahangirpuri to meet the victims and tell the people that this should not be seen from the prism of religion.

Delhi | We've come to Jahangirpuri to meet the victims. Police have been cooperative. We have come here to tell the people that this should not be seen from the prism of religion: General Secretary AICC Ajay Maken pic.twitter.com/49Satrob5L — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. In a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), NDMC said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive. It will hear a plea against the demolition drive on Thursday.

