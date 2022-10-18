BJP Slams Congress For Comparing Rahul Gandhi With Lord Ram; 'Rome Ideology Compared To..'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress party on Tuesday, October 18, when the latter's minister in Rajasthan compared Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram.

On Monday, Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, a loyalist of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, hailed the Bharat Jodo Yatra, stating that Gandhi was walking a longer distance as compared to Lord Ram who travelled on foot from Ayodhya to present-day Sri Lanka.

Slamming Congress for its neta's bizarre analogy, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Congress Minister in Rajasthan Parsadi Lal Meena, has compared Rahul Gandhi to Shri Ram and the journey taken by Shri Ram from Lanka to Ayodhya has been compared to the ‘Vote Jodo Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi From Kanyakumari to Kashmir."

Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena compares Rahul Gandhi to Bhagwan Shri Ram & Shri Ram’s journey from Lanka to Ayodhya to Rahul’s “vote jodo” yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir! So Kanyakumari = Lanka for Congress ? Rahul = Shri Ram? For AAP Manish = Bhagat Singh!!! Really ?? pic.twitter.com/msevsADS9O — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 18, 2022

Attacking further, Poonawalla said, "Is The congress party comparing Kanyakumari to Sri Lanka? Is the Congress party trying to join an analogy between Shri Ram and Rahul Gandhi, the same Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party who abused and insult Hindutva? Who links Hindus with terror? They say— Hindu terror, Saffron terror and Hindutva is like ISIS and Boko Haram."

'They are remembering Lord Ram because it's election period': BJP

The BJP leader accused Congress of denying the existence of Lord Ram. "They have denied the existence of Shri Ram and opposed the Ram Mandir. Today a person who belongs to Rome ideology, an ideology of appeasement is being compared to those who have Ram ideology, this kind of analogy has been drawn by the other party also."

Poonawalla also attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for comparing Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh. "How a corrupt Manish Sisodia is being compared to Bhagat Singh Ji... Kejriwal has compared himself to Kanha Ji. Now Rahul Gandhi is compared to Shri Ram. This shows the mindset of the Congress party and parties like AAP, where they draw a such analogy."

The saffron party spokesperson said that the parties who are indulging in vote bank politics are all remembering Lord Ram "because it is the election period".

Rajasthan Minister compares Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram

Stoking a controversy on Monday, Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said, "In Congress, elections are being held democratically after 22 years. So, the results will be good. Congress will be strengthened. Rahul Gandhi's Padayatra will be a historic Padayatra. Lord Ram had also travelled on foot from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka. But Rahul Gandhi will travel on foot for a longer distance. He is going from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Neither everyone has travelled nor anyone will travel (such a distance) in the future." He added, "Rahul Gandhi's historic march aims at changing the country."