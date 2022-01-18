BJP Slams Congress For Inducting Tauqeer Raza; 'competing To Induct Hindu Hating Men'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Congress after Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan extended his support to the party. Stating that the grand old party is inducting 'hatemonger', the saffron party claimed that Raza recently called for genocide of Hindus.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "Y’day, hate preacher and cleric Tauqeer Raza, who recently called for genocide of Hindus, has formally joined the Congress. Samajwadi Party and the Congress are competing to induct the most rabid, Hindu hating men in their fold. From Imran Masood to Nahid Hasan, the list is long."

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that he was shocked over Congress inducting Raza Tauqeer who spewed venom against Hindus. He said that there was a competition going on between Congress and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh on who could "spew more hatred against Hindus and which party can give shelter to those who speak against Hindus".

"The media had shown the video of this Maulana, in which he was spewing venom against Hindus. They were saying that Hindus would not even get a place to live in India if law and order came into the hands of their soldiers. They also say that they will even change the map of India," Sambit Patra said.

Targeting Samajwadi Party, the BJP spokesperson said that Akhilesh Yadav's party promoted Aslam Chaudhary who is "constantly spewing poison between two communities." He also claimed that the alleged Saharanpur Gurudwara violence mastermind Muharram Ali Pappu has been given a ticket by SP.

Tauqeer Raza extends support to Congress

Tauqeer Raza Khan, who was earlier booked for derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reportedly issue threats against the Hindu community, extended support to Congress ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls.

Addressing a press conference along site UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Khan said "I request people, especially Muslims if you want to maintain peace here, vote for Congress." Lallu welcomed Khan in the party and said that his support will certainly play an important role in the upcoming polls.