The Bharatiya Janata Party tore into the Congress for insulting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Monday. Speaking to the media, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the stalwarts like Vajpayee do not need a certificate from a party that sings praises of China and Pakistan.

Congress' Gaurav Pandhi, on Twitter, had called Atal Bihari Vajpayee a 'Britisher informer', and accused him of not only boycotting the Quit India Movement, like other RSS members but also reporting against those who participated in the andolan. Not just this, the aide of party president Mallikarjun Kharge had also accused the former Prime Minister of 'inciting the mobs', citing the Nellie massacre or the demolition of Babri.

"The Congress party, whose leaders sing praises for Pakistan and China, we don't need its certificate for one of the tallest leaders of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was under him that nuclear tests took place in Pokhran. The world started recognizing the mettle of India after that," said Thakur.

BJP lambasts Congress

Incidentally, today happens to be the birthday of #MuhammadAliJinnah. His speech of 11 August 1947 to the Pakistan Constituent Assembly did not mention the word Islam even once. The speech has forever been a subject of debate among historians and analysts. — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) December 25, 2022

Notably, refraining from posting any tweet for Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pawan Khera, another leader from the Congress, chose to put up a tweet for Mohammad Ali Jinnah instead, whose birth anniversary also falls on the same day. Khera remembered Jinnah's speech of August 11, 1947, to the Pakistan Constituent Assembly, and outlined how there was not once a mention of the word Islam. He addressed the 'debate' involving it among historians and analysts.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari said, "What is real? It is the tweets of the party workers. Just imagine, on the birth anniversary of Atal Ji, Bharat Ratna Atal Ji, whose 5 years will supersede Congress' 50 years, you remember Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The country is observing.