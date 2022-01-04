BJP Slams Congress For Stampede At Bareilly Rally; 'used Girls For Political Mileage'

A student's marathon rally organised by the Congress in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly turned into a disaster after a near-stampede injured many children on Tuesday. Following the Bareilly stampede, the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Congress party for organising such an event. BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned the silence of the party.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that the party condemned the event and slammed Congress for paving way for such an incident. “We condemn the attitude of the Congress party in being so insensitive and disorganised. They used the girls for their own political mileage without taking adequate precautions to ensure their safety,” Bhatia said.

Furthermore, he questioned the party for not taking responsibility for the event. “Why has Priyanka Gandhi Vadra still not spoken? Doesn’t the lives of these girls matter? Are these girls only for political benefit?” Bhatia asked. He added that the organisers should have been careful as they were dealing with the “future of our country”.

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia further questioned the COVID safety and vaccination statuses of the girls. He slammed Congress for not ensuring a proper venue to conduct the event. He criticised the organisers for setting up a marathon at a place without adequate space for it.

Stampede at Congress' marathon rally in Bareilly

The women's marathon, organised on the lines of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki Hoon Ladd Sakti Hoon' campaign, was marred by mismanagement as students ran over each other due to a lack of clear instructions by the organisers. Shocking visuals from the marathon showed hundreds of girls, as young as 15 years, tripping over each other and crying out for help amid failed attempts by Congress workers to pick the distressed students. Importantly, none of the children was wearing masks despite the danger of COVID-19 and being unvaccinated against the virus.

Congress justifies Bareilly stampede

Senior Congress leader and former Mayor Supriya Aron made an absurd remark justifying the chaos during the marathon in Bareilly. Comparing the situation to the Vaishno Devi stampede in which 12 pilgrims were killed, Aron said it is 'natural' that such incidents occur in crowded places.

"We know what happened at Vaishno Devi. It is natural for such incidents to occur. These young girls tripped over while running, that was all. I would still apologise if anyone was hurt. I would appeal to the media to not amplify the issue. This could even be a conspiracy by certain miscreants who could not stand our successful campaign. We never know their intentions," Supriya Aron said. On claims that children were manhandled by Congress workers during the event, she said, "They cannot be among us. These are planted elements who may have interfered."