BJP Slams Congress Govt In Rajasthan Over Min's Resignation Offer; 'Party Falling Apart'

After Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna asked to be relieved of his post over the resentment towards bureaucracy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Ashok Gehlot led-government in Rajasthan and said that Congress is fighting with itself and is falling apart.

BJP leader and National Spokesperson of the party, Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted the Congress government in Rajasthan over Ashok Chandna issue and said, "The congress should change its name to Tukde Tukde Congress. Whether it’s Gujarat, Karnataka or Rajasthan, Congress is fighting with itself and is falling apart." On Chandna's tweet, he said, "This means in Rajasthan government, Ashok Gehlot is running a government with his favourite officers in such a way that not even ministers are being listened. Earlier we saw Gehlot vs Pilot. In past, this Gehlot government has also charged its own MLAs with sedition, and reports of phone tapping also came. If such mistrust is being faced by MLAs, then what about the people of Rajasthan?" Tweeting about the same, Poonawalla said, "If ministers in Gehlot govt are frustrated & openly tweet against their own Congress govt you can imagine what the public faces thanks to Gehlot’s handpicked officers Last week, Congress’ Ganesh Goghra resigned after alleging that despite being an MLA, he was neglected too."

Speaking to ANI on Ashok Chandna's request, another BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed the Ashok Gehlot government saying, "There is a clear provision in the constitution that on the basis of collective leadership the government runs. The government runs according to the article of the constitution. It is unfortunate for a minister to say that the bureaucracy is so dominant. This is the first incident in my parliamentary life when a minister of the government said this. Politics of humiliation is at its peak in Rajasthan and the democracy is also being insulted."

Ashok Chandna requests Gehlot to relieve him of his ministerial post

In an embarrassment for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the state's Sports Minister Ashok Chandna offered to resign and asked CM Gehlot to take his portfolios and hand them over to Kuldeep Ranka, who is Gehlot's senior and special IAS officer. Chandna who holds multiple portfolios in the Rajasthan state cabinet tweeted and said, "Honorable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you that by freeing me from this cruel ministerial post, the charge of all my departments should be given to Shri Kuldeep Ranka Ji, because anyway, he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you."

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी मेरा आपसे व्यक्तिगत अनुरोध है की मुझे इस ज़लालत भरे मंत्री पद से मुक्त कर मेरे सभी विभागों का चार्ज श्री कुलदीप रांका जी को दे दिया जाए, क्योंकि वैसे भी वो ही सभी विभागों के मंत्री है।

धन्यवाद — Ashok Chandna (@AshokChandnaINC) May 26, 2022

It is significant to mention that many ministers in the Gehlot administration have already shown their displeasure towards the state bureaucracy in the past.