BJP Slams Congress' 'leaked Tapes' & Horse-trading Allegations; Mulls Defamation Suit

Lashing out at Congress' horse-trading allegations, Rajasthan BJP chief Dr. Satish Poonia, on Friday, asked the whereabouts and authenticity of the 'leaked tapes', at a Jaipur press briefing. Reiterating Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat's denial, he said that such allegations were done to defame the BJP. Moreover, he said that BJP will consult and decide on filing a defamation suit against Congress. The BJP press briefing was attended by Dr. Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition - Gulab Chandra Kataria and Rajendra Rathore.

BJP: 'Will decide on defamation suit'

"It is laughable that he revealed the tapes of his own party member and BJP minister Gajendra Shekhawat. How did he get these tapes? Are they authentic? Were they investigated? Is Surjewala DG of SOG?," he said.

He added, "It is established that in the context of the Rajya Sabha election, these conversations were referred to. Is this possible that talks between 2 people will be out like this? Gajendra has himself said that he has nothing to do with this. Sanjay Jain does not belong to BJP, he was a Congressman before. I think he was planted only to defame the BJP and I condemn the allegations against Gajendra".

Taking a jibe at Gehlot's remark that 'he had not spoken to Pilot in 1.5 years', Poonia said that how was this connected to BJP. Slamming Gehlot, he said that Gehlot was disturbed and was desperate to save his chair. The Congress has alleged that BJP has been 'luring MLAs' by offering Rs 25 crores each.

"It is surprising that CM and Dy CM are not in touch for one year. what has BJP to do with this? This reminds of emergency and Gehlot was himself a part of it. One thing is clear, Gehlot is unstable and disturbed to save his chair. We will consult and then take action for a defamation suit," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan High Court adjourned the plea filed by ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his 18 dissenting MLAs to Monday at 10 AM. Moreover, the Rajasthan Speaker has assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Pilot and his dissenting MLAs are currently holed in hotels in Gurugram, had challenged the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker. Congress has sacked Pilot as Deputy CM, state party chief, and 2 cabinet ministers.

Congress accuses BJP of being involved in horse-trading

Repeating its claims of horse-trading, the Congress demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse-trading of Rajasthan MLAs. The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party after SOG found 'leaked tapes' of the MLAs discussing money transactions. While the BJP has denied its involvement, Rajasthan's Special Operation Group has arrested an individual named Sanjay Jain alias Sanjay Baradia for his involvement in 'horse-trading' based on leaked tapes. Gehlot has also alleged Pilot's involvement in horse-trading.