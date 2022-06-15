BJP Slams Congress Mayhem, Claims 'attempt To Hide Corruption By Violent Protest'

On Wednesday, BJP addressed a press conference as Congress unleashed mayhem protesting against Rahul Gandhi's summons in the #FreedomStruggleForProfit scam. BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said that protests should be peaceful and no violent activities should take place. He stated that 'under the disguise of violence, efforts are being made to hide the corruption which reveals the small leadership of the Congress. It is clearly visible that from Gandhi's era till Sonia Gandhiji and Rahul Gandhiji, how small and how dwarf the Congress is getting'.

He added, that the party whose two former Prime Ministers had surrendered themselves Bharat Ratna while being in the government. "The people (Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi) of the same family after becoming the President of the party (Congress) surrendered all the property and money of the organization which was formed with the help of the freedom fighters who were part of the same party", he said.

"The so-called copyright holders of Gandhi are violent today. Many charges of corruption are there against the Gandhi family and they are trying to hide it by doing violent activities. There is immense corruption in the party. There is a lot of difference between Mahatma Gandhi's Congress and Rahul Gandhi's Congress as a person doesn't become great by having a common surname. Whatever has been happening since last 3 days is unfortunate and shows the negative mindset of congress," said Sudhanshu Trivedi.

He further targeted the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and asked, "What are the CMs of Congress-ruled states doing in Delhi? They are coming to Delhi and doing dharna. Isn't this a betrayal of those state governments that had democratically elected the Congress? Ashok Gehlot is in Delhi for the last 3 days, has he forgotten his responsibilities of Rajasthan?".

'Congress is not a party but Parivaar': BJP

Sudhanshu Trivedi added that Rahul Gandhi is neither the President of Congress nor the Leader of the Opposition, he is only an MP. This proves that there is no importance of position and stature in the party as it is only and only family party. Congress is not a party, but Parivaar as their action clearly reflects dynastic politics.

Congress' Violent Protest over Rahul Gandhi's ED Summon

The Congress workers and supporters have been carrying out protests across the nation against ED's summons to Rahul Gandhi. On Tuesday, top Congress leaders including Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, and others were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road Police Station amid intensified protests over ED action against Rahul Gandhi. Similarly on Wednesday, the protests were seen getting increasingly unruly across multiple cities. In the national capital, outside the ED's office, an enormous blaze was also created.

Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time today. The Gandhi scion is under the scanner of the ED in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald and was questioned on Monday as well as Tuesday.

During the questioning, Republic learned that the Member of Parliament was shown documents pertaining to his shareholding in Young Indian Private Limited, specific financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited, and was asked to go through them. Sources also informed Republic that the Parliamentarian from Wayanad was then asked about his involvement in these companies' operations. However, the answers and explanations given by the 51-year-old were not satisfactory, and it appeared that he was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journal Limited). The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013. The Congress has been holding dramatic protests opposing Rahul Gandhi's summons. Ironically, while speaking to Republic, a number of protesters didn't seem to know what specifically they were protesting about.

(Image: ANI/Republic)